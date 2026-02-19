Jaipur, The skies over Jaipur's iconic Jal Mahal will come alive with breathtaking aerial displays as the Indian Air Force's renowned Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and Sarang Helicopter Display Team will perform spectacular air shows on February 20 and 22. Surya Kiran, Sarang Helicopter teams to perform over Jaipur's Jal Mahal on Feb 20, 22

The events, organised in collaboration with the Rajasthan government, will showcase precision manoeuvres, close-formation flying and vibrant smoke trails forming the national tricolour, inspiring patriotism and showcasing IAF's operational excellence.

Members of both teams held a dialogue with NCC cadets and other students, and motivated them to join the IAF and other defence forces.

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, Asia's only nine-jet aerobatic unit, will feature nine Hawk Mk-132 advanced jet trainers.

Known for low-level passes, tight formations and different manoeuvres, the team has conducted over 800 displays domestically and internationally.

A special highlight is the participation of three pilots from Jaipur and other parts of the state, including Wing Commander Rajesh Kajla, originally from Sikar.

"The objective of the show is to motivate young students towards the forces," he said during the interactive session on Thursday.

The Sarang Helicopter Display Team will display with indigenous HAL Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopters. Sarang is the world's only five-helicopter military display team.

The shows will take place over Jal Mahal.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma held a meeting with officials on Wednesday to review the preparations. Chief Secretary V Srinivas, other senior state government and IAF officials were present in the meeting.

A large number of people are expected to witness the show.

Extensive measures for traffic management, parking, deployment of police personnel, civil defence volunteers and NCC cadets will be in place.

Entry is free but requires mandatory online registration via the Rajasthan SSO portal. Citizens can log in with their SSO ID to obtain a pass for entry.

Rehearsals have already begun and aircraft are stationed at the Jaipur International Airport.

