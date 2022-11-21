Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Temple priest, wife injured as petrol bomb hurled at him in Rajasthan's Rajsamand

Temple priest, wife injured as petrol bomb hurled at him in Rajasthan's Rajsamand

jaipur news
Published on Nov 21, 2022 10:36 AM IST

The wife also got injured while trying to put the flames out, and both of them are receiving treatment at a hospital, Deogarh police station SHO Shaitan Singh said.

The officer said some of the people allegedly involved in the incident have been rounded up for questioning and the matter is being investigated further.
The officer said some of the people allegedly involved in the incident have been rounded up for questioning and the matter is being investigated further.
PTI |

An elderly priest and his wife received burn injuries when a group of around eight to 10 people allegedly hurled a petrol bomb at him in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district, officials said on Monday.

The incident happened Sunday night in the Heera ki Basti area where Navratan Prajapat (72) was having dinner in a small accommodation he shares with his wife, they said.

The wife also got injured while trying to put the flames out, and both of them are receiving treatment at a hospital, Deogarh police station SHO Shaitan Singh said.

He said some people have objections to Prajapat being the priest of a local temple and they want somebody else there.

The officer said some of the people allegedly involved in the incident have been rounded up for questioning and the matter is being investigated further.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out