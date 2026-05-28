Three arrested for gang-raping 20-year-old woman near Jaipur temple: Police

At least three people were arrested for allegedly abducting and gang-raping a 20-year-old woman after tying up and assaulting her partner near a temple in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, police said. They first assaulted her partner, tied his hands and feet, and then abducted the woman to a nearby forested area where they allegedly raped her repeatedly, police said. (PTI photo/ Representative photo)

“The incident took place near a temple on a hilltop on Sikar Road in Jaipur. The woman was raped by the three on May 24. However, she was threatened and therefore didn’t lodge a complaint till Wednesday,” deputy commissioner of police (west) Prashant Kiran said.

Police officers said that the woman had gone to the temple with her partner on Sunday. “After offering prayers, the two were sitting in front of the temple when the three accused arrived at the spot,” the DCP said.

They first assaulted her partner, tied his hands and feet, and then abducted the woman to a nearby forested area where they allegedly raped her repeatedly. “They also recorded a video of the incident and threatened to upload it on social media if she lodged an FIR against them. Later, they fled from the spot after abandoning the woman,” Kiran said.

“The woman had told her family members about the incident but was scared to visit the police station. After multiple assurances that her identity would be kept secret, she agreed to lodge the FIR on Wednesday,” Kiran added.

A case was registered under Section 70 (gang rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, following which police formed a special team and arrested the three accused, who were sent to judicial custody on Thursday.

“The woman’s medical examination was conducted. Her statement is yet to be recorded. We are also checking whether there was any lack of security at the temple and its vicinity. Further probe is underway,” he said.