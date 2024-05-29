Tigress spotted with two cubs in Rajasthan’s Sariska Tiger Reserve

Alwar: Tigress ST-27 has been spotted with her two cubs near a water hole in Sariska Tiger Reserve (STR) in Rajasthan’s Alwar, taking the big cat tally to 35. Earlier in March this year Tigress ST-12 littered three cubs in Talvrikash forest range. Tigress ST27 captured in camera with her two cubs in Tehla Forest Range in Rajasthan (HT/Sourced Photo)

Mahendra Sharma, acting chief conservator of the forest, told HT that the 3.5-year-old Tigress ST-27 was captured with her two cubs near a water hole in Tehla Forest Range. Cubs are two to three months old.

State forest minister and Alwar MLA Sanjay Sharma congratulated STR officials and wildlife lovers.

“Good news from Sariska Tiger Reserve!! Tigress ST-27 gave birth to cubs in Sariska Tiger Reserve…Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state,” Sharma wrote on X.

Of the total 35 tigers at STR, 11 are male adults,14 are female adults and 10 are cubs.