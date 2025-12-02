Truck driver burned alive after vehicle crashes into road divider in Balotra

A truck driver was burned to death on Monday night after his vehicle crashed into the road divider and caught fire on the Bharatmala Expressway in Rajasthan’s Balotra district. Eyewitnesses said that the blast and the flames erupted within seconds of the collision. (Representative file photo)

The incident occurred near Rodwa village, where a trailer travelling from the Gujarat side suddenly went out of control and rammed into the divider.

According to Mandali Police sub-inspector Kiran Kumar, on Monday late evening they received information about the accident.

“When teams rushed to the spot, the front portion of the trailer was already engulfed in flames. Eyewitnesses said that the blast and the flames erupted within seconds of the collision, leaving no opportunity for the driver to escape from the cabin”, he said.

Also Read: Four-year-old girl miraculously survives after car runs her over in Bengaluru: Report

The fire was brought under control in half an hour but the driver had already been charred to death.

Officials at the scene confirmed that the trailer was loaded with sacks filled with a white powder-like substance. However, the nature of the material is still unclear and samples have been taken for laboratory examination to determine whether it was a commercial chemical or raw material.

The driver’s body has been taken to the mortuary of Kalyanpur Community Health Centre for identification and post-mortem. The investigation is underway in the case.