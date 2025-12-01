Four-year-old girl miraculously survives after car runs her over in Bengaluru: Report

In a shocking incident, a four-year-old girl in Bengaluru had a miraculously narrow escape after a speeding car drove over her just outside of her home in Weavers’ Colony, Nelamangala area. The incident seems to have occurred on November 28, Friday at around 5 pm, moments after the child stepped out of her house gate, according to police. The driver fled the scene, leaving the girl with serious injuries. Authorities in Bengaluru are investigating the accident. (File)

ALSO READ | Eight-year-old boy dies amid fears over water contamination at Bengaluru apartment

The girl, daughter of Shashi and Siddalingaiah, had walked a short distance from the entrance when the vehicle suddenly entered the lane, said a report by the NDTV. CCTV footage captured the chilling moment when the child appeared on the screen first, followed by a car that turned into the narrow road and continued straight without slowing down, running over her before speeding away.

ALSO READ | Four Bengaluru police officers charged with murder after 22-year-old man found dead in rehab centre: Report

Police said the driver did not stop at any point and appeared completely unaware that a child was directly in front of the vehicle. He fled the scene immediately after the accident, the report said.

On hearing the young girl’s screams, her parents and relatives rushed out and found her injured on the ground. She suffered significant injuries to her face and other parts of her body and was quickly taken to a hospital, where she is undergoing treatment, the report noted.

ALSO READ | ‘Most useless police’: SP MP gets furious as Bengaluru traffic makes him late for flight, slams CM

The Nelamangala Traffic Police have registered a case in this regard, and are trying to identify and track down the absconding driver. Investigators are reviewing the CCTV footage and collecting additional evidence from the neighbourhood. Authorities said the probe is ongoing.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.