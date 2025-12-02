Ludhiana: Three of family killed as car rams into truck in Sahnewal, 2 critical

Three members of a family lost their lives and two others sustained serious injuries in a mishap near Khakat village in Sahnewal on Monday morning, police said. The driver reportedly lost control of the car, causing it to collide with a truck. Police have registered a case against the truck driver. (HT Photo)

The victims have been identified as Renu Bala, Ashok Kumar Nanda (53), and his wife Kiran Nanda (50). The injured, Mohan Kumar Nanda and Sharmili Nanda, have been admitted to a private hospital near Sherpur Chowk.

According to sub-inspector Jaspreet Singh of Sahnewal police, the Nanda family, residents of Sirhind, had visited Ludhiana to attend a wedding. Around 7 am, they were returning home in their white Innova car when the mishap occurred.

As the vehicle approached Khakat village, Mohan Kumar Nanda, who was at the wheels, reportedly lost control of the car, causing it to collide with a truck moving ahead on the same stretch of road. The impact of the collision left all five occupants grievously injured. Despite prompt medical attention, Renu Bala, Ashok Kumar and Kiran succumbed to their injuries, while the remaining two are critical.

Police have registered a case against the truck driver, who fled the scene, and a search is underway to trace him.

