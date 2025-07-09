Two teachers arrested for allegedly running drug factory in Rajasthan city

Two school teachers were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly operating a clandestine laboratory manufacturing the synthetic drug Mephedrone, also known as MD, in Rajashan’s Sri Ganganagar city, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Jodhpur Zonal Unit said. The operation led to the recovery of 780 grams of Mephedrone, along with a large cache of precursor chemicals. (HT photo sourced)

“The accused had rented a flat in Dream Homes Apartments about two months ago and had set up a full-fledged lab for producing Mephedrone. One of them is a government school science teacher, and the other teaches chemistry at a private school,” Ghanshyam Soni, Regional Director of NCB Jodhpur said.

He added that the two had sourced chemicals and equipment from Delhi and were arrested from the flat during a raid conducted in the early hours of Tuesday.

Also Read: Cops seize over 2kg heroin, pistols in Ferozepur

The operation led to the recovery of 780 grams of Mephedrone, along with a large cache of precursor chemicals, including Acetone, Benzene, Methylamine, Bromine, and Isopropyl Alcohol, as well as lab equipment typically used for synthetic drug manufacturing. Mephedrone (4-Methylmethcathinone) is a synthetic stimulant known for inducing short-term euphoria but is highly addictive and can cause serious psychological and physical harm with continued use.

“This seizure highlights our focus on identifying and dismantling clandestine facilities engaged in synthetic drug production,” Soni said, adding that investigations are underway to identify others connected to the network.

“The fact that both accused are schoolteachers makes the case even more shocking”, he said.

Soni further said that the NCB had recently shared “red flag indicators” with directors general of state police to help spot such illegal units.