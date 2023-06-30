Gehlot-led government most corrupt in country, BJP will win Rajasthan: Amit Shah

Sounding the poll bugle for the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan, union home minister Amit Shah said chief minister Ashok Gehlot is heading the most corrupt government adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the polls with a record margin. Union home minister Amit Shah at a public meeting at Udaipur in Rajasthan. (PTI photo)

Addressing a public meeting at the Gandhi ground in Udaipur, Shah said several surveys have shown that Rajasthan has been one of the most corrupt states.

“Gehlot ji, why are you running around here and there at your age. Somebody should send a video of this gathering to him. He will know that his government’s countdown has begun. The BJP will win the 2023 and the 2024 elections”, Shah said.

“I have travelled across the country. From the support I have seen, it is certain that Modi is going to become prime minister in 2024 with BJP winning 300 seats,” he said.

Shah said Gehlot has broken all promises made by the Congress party before the 2018 assembly polls.

“Farmer loans have not been waived, land of 19,000 farmers has been seized for non-repayment of loans… there have been 19 question paper leaks… Rajasthan is number one in the country in unemployment and number of rapes”, he said.

He said the Gehlot government is a 3D government – Danga (riots) mahilaon ke saath durvyavhar (misbehaviour with women) and dalit utpidan (atrocities on Dalits).

Shah also recalled the year-old Kanhaiya Lal murder case at his rally and hit out at the state government.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was murdered on June 28 last year by two cleaver-wielding men, who had accused him of insulting Islam on social media.

“The Rajasthan government did not set up a special court. Otherwise, the accused of Kanhaiya Lal’s killing would have been hanged,” Shah said.

Shah also took a dig at the opposition parties when they held a meeting in Patna.

“The representatives of 21 political parties had scams of ₹20 lakh crore between them”, he said.