Vedic board to be formed soon in Rajasthan, experts’ suggestions to be sought

The Sanskrit education department will organise a webinar to take suggestions from subject experts for the constitution of a Vedic Education and Sanskar Board in the state to revive the knowledge of Sanskrit scriptures and the Vedas, a senior official familiar with the matter said.

Minister of state for Sanskrit education Subhash Garg recently discussed a draft on the formation of the board and directed that a webinar be organised by inviting subject experts, the official said.

“The webinar will discuss what will be the nature of the Vedic Education and Sanskar Board, how will it be done, what will be its functioning and which courses will be included in it,” he said.

Garg said the board is likely to be formed in the next four to five months. “A committee formed to define the aims, objectives, and functioning of the board has submitted its report to the state government. Based on the report, modules will be presented to the board,” he added.

The minister said the board will start functioning after approval from chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

The Congress, in its election manifesto for the 2018 state assembly elections, promised to set up a Vedic Education and Sanskar Board and take measures to promote the Sanskrit language.

In January this year, the chief minister announced to expedite the work of setting up the board to encourage students to research the Vedas.