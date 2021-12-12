Voting for Phase 1 of zila parishad, panchayat samiti polls in Rajasthan begins

Voting for Phase 1 of the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in four districts of Rajasthan—Baran, Kota, Ganganagar and Karauli—is being held on Sunday. The voting started at 7.30am and will go on till 5.30pm, state election commissioner PS Mehra said on Saturday.

Mehra said 1,434 polling stations have been set up for Sunday's voting, according to news agency PTI. He also said officials have been instructed to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections in the state.

The second and third phases of the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in Rajasthan will take place on December 15 and December 18 respectively. The counting of votes for all three phases will be done on December 21.

As many as 2,251 candidates are in the fray for the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections. Mehra said on December 4 that of these candidates, 1,946 will contest for the panchayat samiti and the remaining 305 will contest for the zila parishad.

Three out of 106 zila parishad members and six out of 568 panchayat samiti members have been elected unopposed, the state election commissioner said.

Hence, the three-phase election is being held to elect 103 members of zila parishad and 562 members of panchayat samiti, PTI further reported.

Elections will also take place for zila pramukh and panchayat samiti pradhan on December 23. And on December 24, elections will take place for up-zila pramukh and up-pradhan.

(With PTI inputs)

