Weekend events you can’t miss in Jaipur (March 13-15)

Catch renowned sarod player Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, who represents the sixth generation of the Senia Bangash gharana, perform in the city. Watch as he carries forward the legacy of the sarod, an instrument his forefathers are believed to have modified from the ancient Afghan instrument, the rabab. Khan has earned accolades from around the world, including a Padma Vibhushan and a Grammy. Catch him live.

When: March 14, 7 pm

Where: Main Audi, Rajasthan International Centre

Entry: Free

* A batch of fresh laughs

Delhi-based stand-up comedian Pravit Arora, who competed on the reality show India’s Laughter Champion, brings a new solo special, Balle, to Jaipur, as part of an all-India tour. Known for his quirky humour and sharp observations, Arora has built a following through his viral sketches. For those who enjoyed videos such as Jobs (which has nearly a million views on YouTube) and Baleno, based on his first car, this show promises plenty of laughs.

When: March 14, 7 pm

Where: Jaipur Comedy Club

Entry: Prices start at ₹299

* Sway to tender tunes

Indie artist Rahul Shah will perform Gham ka Ghar, an album tour experience that promises to be soft, tender and deeply personal, in Jaipur this weekend. The album traces an emotional journey from heartbreak to acceptance. The evening will begin with a screening of the short film Gham Ka Ghar, which weaves together the album’s original tracks such as Naqaab, Anjaan Chehre, Raazi and Khurdura. These songs will then be performed live by the artist.

When: March 14, 6.30 pm

Where: Maah Space

Entry: Prices start at ₹299

* The island chronicles

Catch the documentary From That Small Island: The Story of the Irish at the Rajasthan International Centre this weekend. The internationally acclaimed film traces 8,000 years of Irish history and is narrated by actor Colin Farrell. Using the latest findings in genetics and archaeology, the film pieces together the remarkable story of how Irish people journeyed from one small island to form a global diaspora of over 80 million people.

The screening will offer the audience a rare chance to explore the country’s deep past and its far-reaching cultural legacy.

When: March 14, 4.30 pm

Where: Rajasthan International Centre

Entry: Free

* A bhajan clubbing experience

Musicians Saaz Malhotra and Prakhar Dagar offer a fresh take on devotional music by bringing the concept of bhajan clubbing to the city. See how it blends traditional bhajans with stadium-grade sound systems, electronic beats and hypnotic lighting. The performance begins with a meditative chant, inviting the audience to pause and be mindful of the journey ahead. The tempo then rises, transforming the soulful melodies into high-energy music.

When: March 14, 6.30 pm

Where: Hotel Clarks Amer

Entry: Prices start at ₹1,000