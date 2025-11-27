Weekend events you can’t miss in Jaipur (Nov 28-30)

Fragility and Resilience: An art exhibition Stand-up comedian Aashish Solanki.

Bangladeshi artist Ayesha Sultana’s solo exhibition, Fragility and Resilience, is now on display at Jaipur Centre for Art (JCA). Known for her experimental style, expect minimalist works that delicately balance vulnerability and strength, in oil paintings, watercolours on Japanese silk tissue, works on clay-coated paper, and photographic explorations. Also on display are her first-ever handblown glass sculptures.

All in all, an intricate feast for the eyes.

When: On until January 4; 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Jaipur Centre for Art, City Palace

Entry: ₹300 for a City Palace ticket, and ₹150 for JCA

Cast in stone: Visit the sculpture park at its new address

The sixth edition of the annual Sculpture Park exhibit is now on display at the park’s all-new address, at the scenic Jaigarh Fort. As with earlier editions, the exhibition features a range of themes, manifested as contemporary sculptures by Indian artists from Rathin Barman, Vibha Galhotra and Subodh Gupta to Prasanta Mukherjee, Neeraj Patel and Amba Sayal-Bennett, among others. Expect a walk through a range of varied works in bronze, stainless steel, plastic, ceramic, stone, wood and more.

When: November 9, 2025 to October 15, 2026; 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Jaigarh Fort, Jaipur

Entry: ₹150

* Liar, liar: A stand-up comedy act

Come through, the jokes are flying this weekend, at the Telling Lies (No Papa) show by actor and stand-up comedian Aashish Solanki. The winner of Season 3 of the reality show Comicstaan was a math teacher in Delhi in an earlier life.

Known for his jokes about his father, a policeman, and about living with his sister, Solanki deftly packs both personal and universal experiences into funny anecdotes. Expect jokes about his hyper-disciplined childhood, and how difficult it is to lie to a cop who’s your dad and your dad who’s a cop; riffs on numbers and classrooms, and a range of fond caricatures of loved ones from his life.

When: November 30, 6 pm

Where: Knighthouse restaurant, Jaipur

Entry: Entry fees start at ₹499; tickets are available on bookmyshow.com

Futuristic nature: An interactive art exhibition

Step into an interactive augmented-reality art exhibition titled Fortune Teller and surround yourself with “nature spirits” that seek, hide or confide secrets. QR codes drive the action and the story.

The exhibition is the work of Arts Décoratifs de Paris graduate Julie Stephen Chheng, formerly an artist-in-residence at the Hong Kong Arts Center and a digital arts laureate at the Villa Kujoyama in Kyoto.

At this show, expect scenes akin to a dreamspace, or a book where you are the hero. Use your smartphone to discover which objects hide more sprites, and which ones will talk.

When: Until November 28, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Rajasthan International Centre

Entry: Free; to register, email infojaipur@afindia.org

Lonely in Turkey: A film screening

This weekend, catch a free screening of Distant (Uzak), Turkey’s official entry to the 2004 Academy Awards.

The film follows Yusuf, a factory worker who arrives in Istanbul in search of work and ends up staying with his cousin, a cosmopolitan photographer. What begins as an awkward arrangement unfolds into a meditation on loneliness and disconnection.

A multi-award-winning film, both lead actors, Mehmet Emin Toprak (Yusuf) and Muzaffer Ozdemir (Mahmut), also won Best Actor at the Cannes film festival in 2003. (Unfortunately Toprak was not able to receive his award since he had died in a car accident not long after he learned of his nomination.)

The film’s director, Nuri Bilge Ceylan, widely praised for the film’s melancholic study of loneliness, went on to win the Palme d’Or for another film, Winter Sleep, in 2014, the year Cannes celebrated 100 years of Turkish cinema.

This screening is being organised by the Rajasthan Film Collective.

When: November 30; 3.30 pm

Where: Maah Space, S-18–19, Adinath Nagar

Entry: Free