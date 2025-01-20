Woman allegedly dies after doors of ambulance gets stuck for 20 mins in Rajasthan

A 43-year-old woman, who attempted suicide, allegedly died inside an ambulance after its gate malfunctioned and got locked for over 20 minutes at a government hospital premises in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara on Sunday night, said police. A case was lodged according to the family’s allegation against the ambulance staff. (Representative file photo)

The station house officer (SHO) in Pratapnagar, Surjeet Tholiya, said, “The woman on Sunday evening tried to die by suicide. She was immediately found by his family who rushed her to the hospital as she was still alive. However, she died inside the ambulance in front of the hospital after its gates got locked for over 20 minutes due to a malfunction. The family had also alleged negligence by the ambulance’s medical staff which are being probed.”

According to the SHO, the woman’s family stated that she took the drastic step on Sunday, a reason of which is yet not clear. She was found by her two sons and husband in a few seconds who rushed her to the Bhilwara Mahatma Gandhi Hospital.

“However, when she was being brought to the hospital, she was alive. She died only during that span of 20 minutes inside the ambulance after reaching at the hospital. The gate suddenly malfunctioned after the family members and staff got off the vehicle and were bringing out the victim’s stretcher,” he said.

“Following the matter, the staff and her elder son had to bring her out by breaking open the window. But she was immediately declared dead by the time,” Tholiya added.

Speaking to media persons, the victim’s son alleged medical negligence.

“The ambulance driver had initially driven in the wrong direction for about 2 kilometres that wasted a lot of time. Later, we were also trying to give sufficient oxygen to my mother, but the cylinder didn’t have much. We told the ambulance staff but they didn’t pay heed. My mother was however still alive”, he claimed.

“Despite all the issues, we tried to reach the hospital as quick as possible to save her. But she couldn’t survive when the gates malfunctioned. The hospital authority killed my mother”, the son added.

SHO Tholiya said that the ambulance has been seized.

“A case was lodged according to the family’s allegation against the ambulance staff. Further probe is underway”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Bhilwara district chief medical and health officer, Dr CP Goswami, said, “The gate malfunctioned due to the overcrowding. The staff were also well trained”, he said.

He further denied the lack of oxygen in the cylinders in the ambulance.

“The police had seized the vehicle, and they can check it even now. There is sufficient oxygen. We operate 32 ambulances across the district. We always make sure all the facilities are in place correctly”, he said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290