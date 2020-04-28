e-paper
CM seeks ₹536 cr for 17 roads, 10 bridges in Himachal

CM seeks ₹536 cr for 17 roads, 10 bridges in Himachal

The CM said that in view of the density of vehicular traffic on national highways, it was crucial that periodic renewal and maintenance of these roads be ensured

cities Updated: Apr 28, 2020 22:09 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has urged Nitin Gadkari to grant funds for projects and early clearance to 69 highways in the hill state.
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, on Tuesday, urged Nitin Gadkari, the Union minister for road transport and highways, to grant approval for 27 projects worth ₹536 crores.These include 17 roads and 10 bridge projects under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund for the state.

In the meeting held by the Union minister with the CM and public works minister of state via video conferencing, Thakur said that in view of the density of vehicular traffic on Shimla-Matour and Pathankot-Mandi national highways, it was crucial that periodic renewal and maintenance of these roads be ensured.

The Himachal CM also urged for providing adequate funds for this to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). He said that the 97–km Sainj–Aut NH–305 including Jalori tunnel must be included under World Bank Green National Highways Project.

Meanwhile, he also thanked the Union minister for sanctioning ₹1,486 crore for the Paonta Sahib–Gumma–Fadus Pul road and ₹1112 crore for Hamirpur–Mandi roads under Green NH projects. He expressed gratitude for handing 205–km Samdho–Kaza–Gramphu stretch of NH–505 to State Government for development and maintenance. “This will boost development of tribal areas besides promoting tourism activities,” he said.

Jairam also urged Gadkari for early clearance to 69 highways sanctioned to Himachal so work could be started at the earliest. He thanked him for according approval in principle to 25 NH to the state. He said the state has resumed work on 11 NH projects that were closed due to Covid outbreak. He said the work was being carried out while following social-distancing norms. The NHAI has also restarted seven state projects whereas about 200 workers have been engaged, Thakur said, adding that NHAI office in the state must be strengthened to expedite work.

He also urged the Union minister to rationalise the toll barrier in Manali which was causing much inconvenience to commuters.

Nitin Gadkari assured the CM for sympathetic consideration of the state’s demands. He also stressed on smooth plying of goods carrier on highways as the road and transport ministry will play a vital role developing the country.

