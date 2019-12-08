e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / Cities

Jaitu farmer suicide: Farmer unions demand ₹1 crore compensation, job for kin

Are holding a dharna for more than a month in Jaitu demanding the cancellation of FIRs registered against burning paddy stubble

cities Updated: Dec 08, 2019 23:35 IST
Parteek Singh Mahal
Parteek Singh Mahal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Farmers protesting at Jaitu against FIRs for stubble burning under the banner of the BKU Ekta and Sidhupur factions on Sunday did not let the authorities conduct the autopsy of the farmer who committed suicide at the protest site on Saturday.

They are demanding a compensation of ₹1 crore for the family of Jagseer Singh, 50, of Kotra Korianwala village in Bathinda district the pattern of the Delhi government and a job for the kin of the deceased. His body has been kept at the Jaitu government hospital.

The farmer unions are holding a dharna for more than a month in Jaitu demanding the cancellation of FIRs registered against burning paddy stubble. Besides cancellation of FIRs, the farmers have been demanding the removal of red entries in revenue records and withdrawal of penalties imposed on them.

Deputy commissioner Kumar Saurabh Raj tried to pacify the protesters but to no avail.

“We had a meeting with the farmer unions today, but it failed to break the deadlock. They are adamant on cancellation of FIRs for stubble burning. They have demanded ₹1 crore compensation and government job for the kin of the farmer who committed suicide. The district administration has offered to provide the monetary relief to the deceased’s kin as per the state government policy. We are negotiating with the farmers,” said deputy commissioner Kumar Saurabh Raj.

“If the Delhi government can give ₹1 crore compensation, why not Punjab?” questioned Kaka Singh, general secretary of the farmer union.

Jagseer’s son Gurwinder Singh said his father joined the protest at Jaitu and the family stands with the union’s decision. “We are under a debt of ₹10 lakh. My father had participated in the agitation to protest against the FIRs lodged for stubble burning and seek the help of unions for debt waiver from the state government. As fate would have it, he passed away leaving the family even more shattered,” he said.

top news
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
Upset with few party leaders, BJP’s Eknath Khadse meets Uddhav Thackeray
Upset with few party leaders, BJP’s Eknath Khadse meets Uddhav Thackeray
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahSara Ali KhanDabangg 3Chhapaak trailerNIOS ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Rohit SharmaHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities