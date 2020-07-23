e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Jalandhar MP writes to Captain, seeks probe into 1986 Nakodar police firing case

Jalandhar MP writes to Captain, seeks probe into 1986 Nakodar police firing case

The MP requested the CM to order an investigation into the Nakodar killings case at the earliest

cities Updated: Jul 23, 2020 21:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Hindustantimes
         

Jalandhar Member of Parliament Santokh Singh Chaudhary on Thursday wrote to Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, requesting an investigation into the killing of four Sikh youth protesters by police in 1986. The letter added that the four Sikh youth protesters, Ravinder Singh Littran, Baldhir Singh Ramgarh, Jhilman Singh Gorsian and Harminder Singh were killed without provocation on February 4, 1986, when they were protesting the burning of a bir (a copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib.

He wrote that even during the Lok Sabha election campaign in 2019, he had raised the Nakodar police firing case, and had requested the CM to open investigation into the unfortunate incident and provide justice to families of victims. He said Captain Amarinder Singh had promised that the case will be reopened and investigated. The MP requested the CM to fulfil the promise made to the people and order an investigation into the Nakodar killings case at the earliest. “The families are waiting for justice with crossed fingers even after almost 35 years. It is time that justice be done to them and their suffering be put to an end,” he said.

top news
Prashant Kishor’s year-long Bengal survey behind CM Mamata’s big TMC shake up
Prashant Kishor’s year-long Bengal survey behind CM Mamata’s big TMC shake up
IAF eyes new smart weapon for Rafale jets amid border row with China
IAF eyes new smart weapon for Rafale jets amid border row with China
Israeli scientists coming to India with 4 potential Covid breakthrough tech
Israeli scientists coming to India with 4 potential Covid breakthrough tech
Pakistan has blocked review of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, says India
Pakistan has blocked review of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, says India
Man who allegedly tried to steal garlic tied to vehicle and thrashed in MP
Man who allegedly tried to steal garlic tied to vehicle and thrashed in MP
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to call assembly session soon, claims majority
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to call assembly session soon, claims majority
37-year-old Tamil Nadu man live streams suicide on Facebook: Police
37-year-old Tamil Nadu man live streams suicide on Facebook: Police
‘Think we have a winner’: Donald Trump on 10 crore Covid vaccine dose order
‘Think we have a winner’: Donald Trump on 10 crore Covid vaccine dose order
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyBihar Covid-19Sachin PilotPM ModiRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In