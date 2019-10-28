Jamia convocation on Oct 30, more than half toppers are women

cities

Oct 28, 2019

New Delhi

More than half the toppers being awarded at Jamia Millia Islamia’s annual convocation this year are women. Out of the 350 students who will receive a gold medal from President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday, 183 are women, university officials said on Monday.

The university will award degrees and medals to students who graduated in 2017 and 2018 since no convocation took place last year due to the absence of a regular vice-chancellor.

“From the 2017 batch, 79 men and 93 women will be awarded with a gold medal. From the 2018 batch, 88 men and 90 women were declared as toppers in their courses,” a university official said.

Along with President Kovind, Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will be present at the event on October 30. “Kovind, who is also the visitor of JMI, will be the chief guest at the annual convocation on October 30. This will be the first time the HRD minister and the president will visit the university,” PRO-Media coordinator Ahmad Azeem said.

The convocation ceremony is being held as a part of the three-day celebration of the university’s 99th Foundation Day. During the three-day celebration, the university will host several competitions across areas such as street theatre, business idea generation, plays, and cultural programmes.

Traditional games like baitbaazi (verbal game of poetry) and tamseeli mushaira (dramatised representation of a traditional mushaira).

Oct 28, 2019