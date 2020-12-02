Jamia Millia Islamia to hold semesters in monitored online mode

cities

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 22:35 IST

New Delhi:

Keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic, Jamia Millia Islamia will hold its semester exams in December in the online mode using the “proctored ” method, which uses technology to monitor a user computer’s webcam and audio to check for unfair means.

The decision was taken after a meeting of university officials with vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar and deans of all faculties on Wednesday.

“The concern of travelling during the pandemic is genuine as there has been a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi and other states. Since calling them here for offline exams during such a scenario would not be safe, we have decided to hold proctored exams for the students,” Akhtar told HT.

Following the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown in March, institutes in the national capital – including Jamia – have been closed for regular classes and exams. During the last semester, the university evaluated its students based on multiple assignments. Following the University Grants Commission guidelines over conducting exams, the varsity decided to conduct exams this time instead of doing assessments.

“Students will be provided the schedule beforehand. They would have to sit in front of their computers, download the question paper, write it without using any unfair means on a sheet of paper, and send it to us by either scanning it or taking a photograph,” Akhtar said. The university plans to rope in agencies that conduct such exams.

Controller of examinations and registrar Nazim Hussain Jafri said, “Online exams can be conducted in three ways such as centre-based, open book, or the proctored way. We found that the proctored way would be most feasible as it would help to check against unfair means. There will be cameras which will help us determine if students are looking here and there for help.”

Akhtar said students without access to laptops and computers will be able to use their phones for the exams. “If the computer software detects any movement or hint of unfair means, it will alert the systems and our teachers, who will be overseeing the exams as invigilators, will check that student,” she said.

The decision is likely to bring relief to students who had been concerned over the fate of their papers following the November 26 notification that said exams would be held from December 29 without any other details.

Laraib Ahmad Neyazi, a postgraduate student at the university, said, “The recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, having entered its third wave, has become a major issue of concern, especially for outstation students. Since there was no official notification over how exams will be conducted, it had been unsettling. If the authorities had decided to conduct offline exams, booking tickets during a pandemic would require time and will be subject to availability.”