Jamia shooting: Boy bought pistol and two bullets for ₹10,000

cities

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 23:35 IST

New Delhi: The 17-year-old boy who fired at protesters outside Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday told the police he had bought the country-made pistol for ₹10,000 from a man living close to his village in Uttar Pradesh’s Jewar, an officer privy to the matter said. The officer added that the teenager had lied to the seller and told him he needed the gun for “celebratory firing” during a cousin’s wedding on Thursday night.

Investigators said that apart from the single-shot pistol with a golden-colour butt, the supplier also provided him with two bullets. Police recovered the unused bullet from the teenager’s possession.

“We have identified the supplier of the gun, as well as a friend who helped him get in touch with the supplier.Our teams are looking for them. They will be booked under appropriate sections of the law as well,” said an investigator, adding that they would seek assistance from the Uttar Pradesh Police to nab them.

“We have yet not been contacted by the Delhi Police for any assistance in the case,” said Sriparna Gongulee, additional commissioner of police (crime and headquarters), Gautam Budh Nagar.

Some residents from the teenager’s village said he may have procured the gun from any of the local politicians with whom he had often been seen over the past two or three months. “One of them must have given the pistol to the boy,” said a villager who did not want to identify themselves.

‘Wanted sister to feel proud of him’

The boy’s family members have told the police that he left home saying he was going to school and would return in the evening, and join them for a cousin’s wedding. “Instead of going to school, the teenager boarded a bus and reached Delhi. He then took an auto and reached Jamia. The gun was in his bag,” a police officer said.

The officer added that before leaving home, the teenager told his sister — “tum mujhpar garv karti ho? Aaj ke baad karogi (Do you feel proud of me? You will from today).”