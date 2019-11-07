Jamia student stabbed on bus, recovering

cities

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:19 IST

New Delhi: A 24-year-old student of Jamia Millia Islamia was allegedly stabbed by a suspected pickpocket when the man was travelling in a bus in southeast Delhi’s Sarai Jullena on Wednesday afternoon. The man is being treated and his condition is stable. Police said they are trying to identify the suspect.

According to the police, the incident took place around 2.45pm when BEd final year student Krishan Chand, boarded the route number 507 bus along with one of his classmates.

“The two had boarded the bus from Sarai Jullena. The victim and his friend told us that the bus was crowded. While travelling, Chand felt another passenger touching his pocket. When he raised alarm, the suspect tried to flee the bus. When Chand and his friend tried to catch the man, he took out a knife and stabbed Chand twice, on his hand and lower abdomen,” said a police officer who did not wish to be named.

Chand’s friend then called the police and he was taken to the AIIMS trauma centre for treatment.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said a case of causing hurt has been registered and efforts to identify and arrest the suspect are being made.