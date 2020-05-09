e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 09, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Jammu resident dies of virus in Ludhiana

Jammu resident dies of virus in Ludhiana

65-year-old Jammu resident identified as Amrik Singh died at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) died in Ludhiana on Saturday

cities Updated: May 09, 2020 23:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A 65-year-old man, identified as Amrik Singh, died at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana of Covid-19 on Saturday. He was a resident of RA Pura sector of Jammu and was a patient of renal failure.

He was rushed to the emergency on May 1 and shifted to ICU around noon on May 2. His sample for Covid-19 test was taken on May 4 the results came positive on May 5. He was kept in the emergency isolation ever since and succumbed on Saturday evening.

Confirming the death, nodal officer of Covid-19 at DMC&H Dr Ashwani Chaudhary said that the deceased was immunocompromised and a chronic case of renal failure patient.

Sources said that Amrik’s death has caused a flutter among the already panicked hospital staff.

Following his death, the staff of nephrology department, including an attending senior doctor, has been quarantined.

top news
Ajit Doval dissects Imran Khan’s terror moves in Kashmir, preps India’s counter
Ajit Doval dissects Imran Khan’s terror moves in Kashmir, preps India’s counter
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
India rejects Nepal’s protest against new road to Lipulekh
India rejects Nepal’s protest against new road to Lipulekh
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
NIA nabs alleged narco terrorist with Hizbul link from Sirsa
NIA nabs alleged narco terrorist with Hizbul link from Sirsa
‘Couldn’t even hug my son’: A quarantined man’s pain of losing his child
‘Couldn’t even hug my son’: A quarantined man’s pain of losing his child
Gujarat’s Covid-19 tally at 7,797, AIIMS director visits Ahmedabad hospital
Gujarat’s Covid-19 tally at 7,797, AIIMS director visits Ahmedabad hospital
Time to innovate: Hyundai’s plans for a ‘new normal’ post lockdown blues
Time to innovate: Hyundai’s plans for a ‘new normal’ post lockdown blues
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In