e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 27, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Jammu sees hottest day of season at 42.6°C

Jammu sees hottest day of season at 42.6°C

cities Updated: May 27, 2020 22:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

As heat wave continues unabated in the region, Jammu on Wednesday witnessed the hottest day of the season so far.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 42.6 degrees Celsius — 3.5 degrees above normal — while the minimum was 26.4 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was 41.9°C, while earlier the hottest day was May 23 with the mercury rising to 42.3°C.

“The weather will remain mainly clear and dry for in Jammu for the next couple of days, while the maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 41 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively,” a met department official said.

In Katra, the maximum temperature was 37.5°C and minimum was 23.7°C. At Bhaderwah, the maximum temperature was 29.1°C while the minimum remained at 10.5°C.

The prevailing heat wave in Jammu has forced the people to remain indoors, with very few people being seen on the roads. Pedestrians have been using umbrellas to avoid the scorching sun.

top news
India China standoff explained: Bridge over troubled waters
India China standoff explained: Bridge over troubled waters
Donald Trump’s mediation tweet is part of growing anti-China juggernaut
Donald Trump’s mediation tweet is part of growing anti-China juggernaut
Wind patterns unpredictable, locusts may tilt towards Capital
Wind patterns unpredictable, locusts may tilt towards Capital
‘Uncertainty on domestic flights caused by states’: Hardeep Puri
‘Uncertainty on domestic flights caused by states’: Hardeep Puri
Start working for post-Covid period, worst for economy over: Piyush Goyal
Start working for post-Covid period, worst for economy over: Piyush Goyal
Migrants’ kid dies as father hunts for milk at railway station
Migrants’ kid dies as father hunts for milk at railway station
Temp nears 50 degrees in Rajasthan; IMD says no immediate respite in sight
Temp nears 50 degrees in Rajasthan; IMD says no immediate respite in sight
‘Rahul spreading lies, weakening India’s Covid battle’: Ravi Shankar Prasad
‘Rahul spreading lies, weakening India’s Covid battle’: Ravi Shankar Prasad
trending topics
Maharashtra COVID-19 CasesDMRCCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyHappy birthday AbRamRahul GandhiBihar 10th ResultCovid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In