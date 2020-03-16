Janakpuri busts myths about corona after death of a resident

cities

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 23:30 IST

New Delhi: Janakpuri residents have started holding talks to bust myths about Covid-19 after a 68-year-old woman died of the infection in the area on Friday. Both Delhi government and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) are also taking steps to curb the epidemic and raise awareness on the disease.

Four coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Janakpuri area (including Uttam Nagar).

SDMC officials said they have intensified sanitisation in Janakpuri. “Our officials have already visited the locality over the weekend and inspected works. Our doctors in the area are counselling people and helping them to overcome panic and anxiety. They are advising people to take precautions and not panic,” said SDMC spokesperson Radha Krishan.

The civic body has also put up banners and posters about Covid-19 in the area in the last three days. “It’s very important to keep residents informed about the dos and don’ts. Our officials are also meeting the traders and the shopkeepers in Janakpuri and encouraging them to keep hand sanitisers at their entrance and exit points for their customers. We will soon install portable wash basins in the locality,” Krishan said.

Former SDMC mayor and a resident of Janakpuri, Narendra Chawla said he, along with other locals, is working on spreading awareness. “There was panic among the residents initially when the news of a coronavirus case from our locality had come out. But, people have now understood that they can protect themselves from the infection if they take proper precautions,” he said.

Residents of the block close to the one where the coronavirus death was reported said panic had gripped the entire locality on Friday. “Several myths about the coronavirus are being circulated on WhatsApp and other social networking sites. We were earlier told that the virus gets transmitted through the air. We had restricted our children at home for two days. But, in the last three days many officials have visited the area and informed us about the cause of the disease (it spreads through droplets). We have also got to know that the neighbours of the deceased were tested and found free of the coronavirus infection,” said Navneet Khullar, a local businessman.

A senior official in Delhi government’s health department said they have identified the people who had come in contact with the deceased’s family. “We have followed all the due processes and tests are being conducted on the suspects,” the official said.

The pharmacists in the area are also contributing in busting the rumours. Subodh Kumar of Care Medicos said that there has been a surge in the demand of face masks in the last two days in his block. “Before selling masks we are informing people that it’s not necessary for them to wear one. It’s only for the infected people and those who come in their contact. We are also distributing pamphlets with information on Covid-19 among our customers,” he said.