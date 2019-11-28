Janakpuri murder: Cops yet to recover gun and car used in crime

cities

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 22:30 IST

New Delhi: Two days after a 21-year-old used car dealer and his two employees were arrested for allegedly shooting dead the car dealer’s wife and hiding her body in the bushes near Panipat refinery in Haryana, the police are yet to recover the pistol and the car they used in the crime.

On November 11, the couple along with the two men had gone on a road trip and allegedly consumed alcohol before having dinner at Murthal. They were heading to Panipat when the couple fought over some issue and Chopra allegedly shot her twice in the head. They hid her body in the bushes before returning to Delhi, the police said

Investigators said the arrested men have been misleading them by not disclosing the spots where they threw the pistol and disposed of the car, as they know that the case against them would be weaker if the gun and the car, which are crucial evidence, are not recovered.

The woman’s decomposed body was recovered from the bushes on Wednesday following the interrogation of her husband, Sahil Chopra, and his two employees – Shubham,24, and Badal,26.

During the initial interrogation, Chopra told the police that the pistol belonged to his dead wife, Nancy Sharma,20, and he threw it in the bushes after shooting her following an altercation, an investigator said.

“We scanned the area where the body was dumped but the pistol could not be found. We interrogated Chopra again and he changed his previous claim and said that he had thrown the pistol in a drain while returning to Delhi. We have searched a few drains on the route he took but the weapon has not been found,” the investigator said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (west) Sameer Sharma said the interrogation of the arrested men have revealed that they had disposed of the car in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar. “We have got some clues about the vehicle, it will be recovered soon,” he said.

The police said Nancy had married Chopra in March, the police said. The couple had been living in west Delhi’s Janakpuri after their wedding.

Nancy’s murder came to light when her father filed her missing complaint on November 23 and alleged that his daughter’s mobile phone was switched off since November 11 and her in-laws were not giving any satisfactory response to queries about her whereabouts.

“The woman’s father alleged that her husband had been torturing her for dowry since they got married. The husband was questioned and he admitted to killing her with the help of his two employees. He revealed that his wife often fought with him. He was allegedly angered by her rude behaviour,” another police officer said.