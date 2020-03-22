Janta curfew: Noida residents ‘rehearse’ day before from balconies to clap for efforts against coronavirus

cities

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 22:46 IST

Noida: Though the call for coming out to one’s doorstep or balcony and clap in order to appreciate the efforts of emergency workers towards controlling the Sars-Cov-2 was meant for 5pm on March 22, several residential societies in Noida city held “trials runs” from their homes a day before.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation on March 19, had urged people to stay inside their homes from 7am to 9pm on March 22, but to come out to their balconies at 5pm on the day and show their appreciation for all those in essential departments such as police, medicine, fire, media, delivery persons, among others, working to combat the spread of Covid-19 by clapping their hands and banging utensils.

On the evening of March 21 itself, residents of several highrises in the city, in a show of their appreciation, came out to their balconies and rehearsed raising the roof before what they felt was the big day.

Supertech Capetown in Sector 74, from where a person had tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, was one such place.

“The society is on lockdown till Monday evening while many families here are under isolation at their homes. The idea was to sort of rehearse for the main event on Sunday. At 5pm on March 21, residents came out to their balconies and clapped their hands and banged utensils to show their appreciation for all those who are going out to work, while we get to be inside,” said Shailendra Barenwal, a resident of the society.

Likewise, several societies in the 7X sectors as well as Greater Noida West areas such as like Prateek Wisteria, Grihapravesh, Golf city, La Residentia, Supertech Ecovillage 2 and Greenarch, among others, went on to conduct rehearsals till 9.30pm Saturday.

Meanwhile, the janta (public) curfew Sunday, which started at 7am, also began with people going out to their balconies to clap.

Sector 75 resident Ritika Singh said she woke up to the sounds of her neighbours out in their balconies, clapping their hands.

“I woke up to my neighbours clapping. I think 5pm on Sunday, when residents came out in a show of their appreciation, was the highlight of all our days. It is important to show appreciation for the people who are on the front line of this pandemic. We get to stay in our homes but there are so many people providing so many services who have to be out there. Apart from medical personnel, there are police, shop staff of essential items, media, sanitation workers and more, and I think today the whole country was showing their appreciation towards these,” the Maxbliss Kingston society resident said.

Resident bodies had been gearing up for the janta curfew ever since the announcement had been made by the PM. Noida’s residential bodies had even formed an apex body, the Federation of Federations, which included several social organisations working in the city to come up with ways to help contain the Covid-19 spread.

Almost all residential bodies on Sunday followed the janta curfew with some of them giving a day off to all non-essential staff.

“Only one security guard was asked to come in on Sunday, at 10am. Before that, I myself manned the main gate. The supervisor was also there to support. Only the main gate remained open and there was hardly any movement of people. Only three cars went in and out -- one of a doctor and two of media personnel. Mostly, people stayed in,” said Pawan Yadav, president of the Sector 100 resident welfare association.

Several highrises had barred the entry of domestic helps and delivery personnel since earlier in the week.

“There were no untoward issues on Sunday. People followed the specified regulations and except for those working in essential services fields, people stayed indoors,” said Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate BN Singh.