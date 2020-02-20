Jasmine Shah re-appointed vice chairman of Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi

cities

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 22:52 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday re-appointed Jasmine Shah as the vice-chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD).

In his last tenure which lasted for over a year, Shah worked on Delhi government’s flagship projects, schemes and policies including the electric vehicles policy, the Delhi solar policy, setting up of mohalla clinics, free bus ride for women scheme and so on. The vice-chairman of DDCD enjoys cabinet-level position, while its chairperson is chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Shah, an alumni of IIT-Madras and Columbia University, has been advising the government since 2016 on budgetary and transport reforms. The appointment of Shah was cleared at the AAP government’s first cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday. The order of his appointment was issued on Thursday.

“It is an honour and privilege to have the opportunity to serve as the VC of Delhi government’s think tank again. CM Kejriwal has set a new narrative in Indian politics, that of ‘kaam ki rajneeti’. Never before were elections fought and won on the plank of education and health reforms. DDCD’s focus in the next five years will be to work closely with the citizens to make Delhi a 21st-century city that every Indian can be proud of,” he said.

Talking about his priorities for this next term in DDCD, he said, “Delivery of the 10-point guarantee card of CM Kejriwal will be the top priority. From fighting air pollution and cleaning the Yamuna to modernising and strengthening the entire public transport system and strengthening citizen participation in formulation as well as implementation of all government policies will be my agenda for the next few months.”