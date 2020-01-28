Javadekar lists BJP’s work in Delhi

cities

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 21:08 IST

New Delhi:

Union minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday presented a “report card” detailing the work done by the central government in Delhi.

“We don’t have a government in Delhi but our government is there in the Centre. So, we will present a report card of the Centre...what the Modi government has done for Delhi,” Javadekar said ahead of the February 8 assembly elections in Delhi.

Detailing the BJP’s work, he said the expansion of Delhi Metro was his government’s biggest success, while the AAP government kept delaying the sanction of Phase-IV.

“In 2014, 40 lakh people used to travel by Metro. In the last five years, Metro has been extended by 116 kms while Rapid Rail has been extended by 64 kms. Today, 60 lakh are experiencing metro travel daily.”

Taking a jibe at the AAP government, Javadekar said, “Delhi faces a massive problem of traffic congestion. The state government did nothing to improve it but the Modi government has done its part. We made the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways because of which thousands of non-destined trucks that used to cross Delhi no longer enter. Though Kejriwal published an advertisement regarding pollution, the work was done by the Modi government.”

“It was because of the measures taken by the BJP government that last year the number of good air days increased and bad air days went down,” the union minister said. He urged voters to vote “practically” for the development of the city.

“Our party is in power in the Centre and also in the municipality. If we are elected to power in the state too, no one will be able to stop Delhi’s development,” Javadekar said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and six other Delhi MPs claimed the AAP government was “cheating” public by supplying “dirty and poisonous” water to households.

“Even today, around 20-25% of the households have no water through pipelines. Many times, the water is so dirty that it cannot be used for drinking or even for other chores. The BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) survey clearly showed Kejriwal is providing the most polluted water out of the 21 cities surveyed,” Tiwari said.