Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test: Govt school kids moved to rooftop to seat examinees

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 22:39 IST

As the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test was being held at 14 exam centres in the district on Saturday, 95 students of Classes 8 and 10 at Government High Girls School (GHGS), Chanan Devi, were forced to sit on the rooftop to attend lectures.

Reason: There was shortage of classrooms in the centre as JNVST aspirants were accomodated there. Further, there was a staff crunch as majority of teachers were deputed on exam duty.

The authorities at GHGS, Chanan Devi, had to accommodate 433 students (taking the exam) from other schools in all 23 classrooms (15 in high school wing and eight in primary wing) of the school.

A visit to the school revealed that three teachers were taking classes on the rooftop. The high school authorities also sent staff from the primary wing on exam duty.

Further, 270 students are currently studying in Classes 8 and 10 at the school, of which only 95 were present.

The teachers told us to revise the lessons in cold weather which even turned cloudy several times in the day, students said.

When a holiday was announced for students of all classes except board classes at all 14 centres, school authorities were left in quandary.

School headmistress Poonam Kali said they tried to make best arrangements for all students.

At another centre, Government Senior Secondary (Multipurpose) School where authorities had to club the classes to take lectures of board class students.

Of 3,840 students who registered to appear for the exam held at 14 centres, more than 638 were found absent during the exam.

Majority of Class 5 students found the exam easy and said they will get admission in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya.

No student was allowed to enter in any of the 14 centres after 11.30am. A student, Gaurav Sharma, said, “The paper was easy and I was able to complete it on time. All three sections comprised of objective type questions and I spent maximum time on the math section.

The district education officer (secondary) Swaranjit Kaur inspected two schools–Government Senior Secondary School (boys), Jawahar Nagar, and Government Senior Secondary School (girls) Bharat Nagar. She said the exam was held smoothly at all 14 centres in the district.