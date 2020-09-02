e-paper
Home / Cities / JEE Main Day 2: Ludhiana aspirants find chemistry numericals tricky

JEE Main Day 2: Ludhiana aspirants find chemistry numericals tricky

Out of 249 students, 205 appeared for the exam in the first shift, while 153 students out of 248 turned up for the second shift

cities Updated: Sep 02, 2020 22:51 IST
Deepa Sharma Sood
Deepa Sharma Sood
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Masks being distributed at the entry gate of ION Digital Zone, near Sherpur Chowk in Ludhiana on Wednesday.
Masks being distributed at the entry gate of ION Digital Zone, near Sherpur Chowk in Ludhiana on Wednesday.(Harsimar Pal Singh Singh/HT)
         

Out of total 497 students, 358 appeared for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main on day two at the ION digital zone, near Sherpur Chowk on Wednesday. The examination was conducted by Tata Consultancy Services at nine exam centers in Punjab.

The centre authorities took various precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Every candidate was given a new mask at the entrance gate and had to go through thermal scanning. The authorities ensured that social distancing was maintained.

The exam was conducted in two shifts — morning and evening. Of the total 249 students, 205 appeared for the examination in the first shift which began at 9am and concluded at noon, while 153 students out of 248 turned up for the second shift which was held from 3pm to 6pm.

The question paper consisted of 75 questions with three sections comprising 25 questions each. Out of the three sections (physics, chemistry, and mathematics), students found the chemistry numerical-based value questions confusing.

‘FOUND NUMERICAL BASED QUESTIONS CONFUSING’

Ajay Kumar, an 18-year-old student, said, “I found the numerical value-based questions a little confusing due to the mixing of concepts and data. Otherwise, the paper was easy and balanced. I attempted the paper in the morning shift and reached the centre at 8am. The centre authorities had taken various safety measures keeping in mind the Covid-19 outbreak.”

Kanika Mehra, another student, said, “To improve my score, I have attempted the paper for the second time and found it quite similar to the one that I had attempted in January. I am confident that I will be able to sit for JEE advanced exam scheduled to be held this month.”

