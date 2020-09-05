e-paper
Home / Cities / JEE (Main) Day 5: Ludhiana aspirants find math tricky

JEE (Main) Day 5: Ludhiana aspirants find math tricky

As many as 156 appeared for the examination in the first shift, while 150 turned up for the second shift

cities Updated: Sep 05, 2020 22:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A student applying hand sanitiser outside the JEE Main examination centre near Sherpur Chowk in Ludhiana on Saturday.
A student applying hand sanitiser outside the JEE Main examination centre near Sherpur Chowk in Ludhiana on Saturday.(Harsimar Pal Siingh/HT)
         

A total of 306 of 496 candidates appeared for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main on day five at the ION digital zone near Sherpur Chowk on Saturday. The examination was conducted by Tata Consultancy Services at nine exam centers in Punjab.

The question paper consisted of 75 questions with three sections comprising 25 questions each. Of the three sections (physics, chemistry, and mathematics), students found the maths section difficult and lengthy.

The exam was conducted in two shifts — morning and evening. As many as 156 appeared for the examination in the first shift which began at 9am and concluded at noon, while 150 turned up for the second shift which was held from 3pm to 6pm.

The students were satisfied with the arrangements made by the authorities to prevent the spread of Covid-19. According to the students, they were given new masks at the entrance gate and were made to go through thermal scanning. Though sanitizers were kept at the centre, students were permitted to carry their own along.

Sumit Khanna, a student, said, “I found the exam easy and balanced. The math section was a little tricky and lengthy”.

Another student, Riya Mehra, said that she was able to complete the exam in the allotted three hours. According to her, out of all three sections, questions asked in the math section were the most difficult.

