JEE Mains paper today, expect temperature checks, staggered entry at Ludhiana centres

cities

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 18:29 IST

As engineering aspirants gear up for the Joint Entrance Examination (Mains) to be held on Tuesday, authorities at ION digital zone, the only centre in Ludhiana, have left no stone unturned to ensure the safety of students amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

At the centre, students will be seated in adherence with the social distancing norms, and entry and exit will be staggered so as to avoid crowding. Besides, students have been asked to reach the centre an hour before the exam begins. The gates will be closed at 8.30am in the morning shift and 2.30pm for the evening shift.

Authorities will be doing a thermal scan, besides checking the students’ admit cards, before allowing them to enter. In case, a candidate has body temperature above normal (37.5 °C/99.4 F) or displays any Covid-19 symptom, he or she will be placed in a separate isolation lab.

Santisers will be available at the entry and exit points of the centre.

388 CANDIDATES TO APPEAR AT LUDHIANA CENTRE

The exam by the National Testing Authority will be conducted by Tata Consultancy services and a total 13,995 candidates will appear from the nine examination centers in Punjab. From Ludhiana alone, as many as 388 students are set to sit for the exam.

Gurpreet Singh, owner of the ION Digital zone, said, “We are fully prepared to conduct the exam and all arrangements have been made according to the standard operating procedure.”

The entrance exam had been postponed twice in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.