Jewellery shop robbed in Phagwara, owner shot at

cities Updated: Jan 30, 2020 23:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Jalandhar Four unidentified men robbed a jewellery shop at Pashtan village near Phagwara city in Kapurthala district, also firing at shop owner, Deepak Kalia, and his worker, Sukhpal Singh, on Thursday morning.

The victims were rushed to the Phagwara civil hospital from where they have been referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana. Seven kilogram silver, ₹3 lakh and 15-20gm gold have been robbed. Police said the men also took away CCTV camera DVRs. Deepak has bullet injuries on the back with Sukhpal taking a bullet on the right side of the chest and is also paralysed in the legs. Kapurthala SSP Satinder Singh also visited the spot.

