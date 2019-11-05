Jind man eyeing job in Dubai duped of ₹2 lakh

cities

A 45-year-old Jind man hoping to work abroad was duped of ₹2 lakh by two men who offered to send him to Dubai.

The complainant, Manoj Kumar, who currently lives in Sector 11 here, told the police that he arrived in Panchkula in August to look for a job.

While searching for work, he came in touch with one Ravi Sharma of Kalka.

Kumar said Sharma told him that he and his friend, Shamsher, alias Koni, of Yamunanagar, helped people find jobs abroad, and offered to help him meet Shamsher.

Kumar said when he met Shamsher in Sharma’s presence, they said they had already sent many people to Dubai for work against a ₹4-lakh fee.

“On the assurance of the duo, Kumar agreed to pay ₹2 lakh and handed over the money at his house in Panchkula a few days later. He also submitted his passport and Aadhaar card,” said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Partap Singh, the investigating official in the case.

When he didn’t get any update for many days, he met Sharma, who threatened him. Later, Shamsher backtracked from his promise and refused to return the money.

Realising he had been duped, Kumar filed a complaint with the Sector 5 station house officer (SHO) on September 17 and later with the police commissioner on October 7. But no action was taken.

He then moved court, and on the directions of the court of chief judicial magistrate, Panchkula, the police have now lodged a case under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 station.