Home / Cities / Jind shopkeeper hacked to death over cigarettes

Jind shopkeeper hacked to death over cigarettes

When the shopkeeper demanded money from the accused, they attacked him with sharp-edged weapons

cities Updated: Jul 20, 2020 00:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

Two unidentified bike-borne men killed a 65-year-old shopkeeper with sharp-edged weapons after a brief argument over cigarette price, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ratan Lal of Jind’s Narwana.

Narwana Sadar station house officer (SHO) Mahender Pal said that the incident took place on Sunday evening when the shopkeeper was sitting outside his shop.

“Two bike-borne men came there and asked him for cigarettes. When Ratan Lal demanded money from them, they attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. Following this, the shopkeeper raised an alarm. His family members rushed him to a hospital in Narwana, where the doctors declared him brought dead,” the SHO said.

He added that they are checking the footage of a CCTV camera installed in the area.

The police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have launched a probe into the matter.

