JMM leaders ‘beat up’ doctor, nurses at Bokaro hospital

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 06:42 IST

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Bokaro district vice-president Pankaj Jaiswal and his associate Kanhaiya Jaiswal allegedly beat up a medical officer and some nurses for denying second time blood pressure check-up at Jainamore Referral Hospital on Saturday.

An FIR has been lodged with Jainamore police station by the victim, Dr Ravi Ranjan, and nurses against both the leaders.

A joint delegation of Jharkhand Health Service Association (JHSA) and Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) district chapter met superintendent of police (incharge) Sujata Kumari Veenapani and requested her for take a quick action on the assaulters so that doctors and health staffers could do their duties in this emergency situation without any fear.

“The SP assured us full protection and arrest of the assaulters on the basis of the FIR filed. We would wait for 48 hours for police action and after that we would decide the course for safety,” said Dr Anurag Srivastava, secretary IMA.

JHSA president Dr AK Chaudhary, secretary Dr Uttam Kumar, Referral Hospital incharge Dr Jitendra Singh and Dr Nitish Chaudhary were members of the delegation.

The incident took place around 7.30 pm on Saturday. Rattled by the incident, the doctors and nursing staffers of the hospital stopped their duty and sat on a dharna on the gate of the hospital, demanding arrest of the JMM leaders.

Hearing the incident, deputy superintendent of police (headquarter), Satish Chandra Jha, BDO Shashibhushan Sharma and nspector Md Rustam reached the spot . After filing an FIR, the doctors and nurses resumed the duty.

Dr Ranjan said the JMM leader came for a BP test for the second time in the evening. “When I asked to wait, he lost his patience and hurled abuses loudly. As I protested, he started thrashing me. They also assaulted the nurses and other health staffers who had come to rescue me,” said Dr Ranjan.

However, JMM district president Hiralal Majhi denied charge and said only a heated discussion had taken place.

“Pankaj had gone to the hospital for a test in the evening. But the doctors refused to do, saying that ‘at night, they do not conduct any BP test’. On this, an altercation took place. It is false charge that Pankaj had beaten anyone,” said the JMM president and added that “doctors should not make such a small incident an issue”.

IMA secretary Dr Srivastava said: “In such pandemic situation, the doctors do not want to disturb the health services but our safety is of course a matter of concern.”