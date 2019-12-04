JNU semester exams to be held as per schedule from Dec 12: Registrar

cities

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 20:26 IST

New Delhi: Amid continuing protests by students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) over a hostel fee hike and their recent call to boycott examinations, the administration Wednesday said the exams would begin as per schedule and those trying to disrupt the process will face action.

Registrar Pramod Kumar claimed that the administration had been receiving messages from several students citing concerns about the exam boycott call and asserting that they want to appear for their exams.

“The semester examinations will be held as per schedule from December 12. All students who wish to take their exams should report at their respective schools and centres. If schools and centres are prevented from holding exams, strict action will be taken against such person(s) as per the university rules,” he said.

According to the registrar, a physically challenged student wrote to the administration saying, “If the university allows such a thing to happen (boycott of examinations), it would be a great injustice to those who have always been regular and sincere in the studies and not supported any activity that disrupts the normal functioning of the university”.

Kumar also said the student requested the university to not compromise on their “academic rights”. The administration did not reveal the identity of those who had written the letter.

The circular came on a day when JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) organised a one-day hunger strike to express their concerns about the crisis in the university. The teachers’ body called out the vice-chancellor and the administration and said, “If the MHRD doesn’t act quickly to put a check on the destructive JNU V-C and ensure the immediate withdrawal of the hostel fee hike, it, too, will have to bear the responsibility for the grave crisis that has emerged in JNU.”