JNU students allege they were roughed up by security personnel

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 21:27 IST

New Delhi:

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union members alleged they were roughed up by security personnel early Saturday.

“JNU students’ union president Aishe Ghosh was openly slapped by one of the security guards. A woman student was pushed into the bonfire and other women students who were sleeping were stamped over by male security guards,” JNUSU said in a statement.

A day earlier, the administration had alleged protesters entered the premises of communication and information services (CIS) with their faces covered, forcibly evicted the technical staff, and turned off servers and power supply to obstruct the registration process.

For the past two months, students have been protesting against a hike in the hostel fees — launching an indefinite strike and boycotting the semester examination and registration.

The university began registrations for the winter semester from January 1 with the hiked fee and asked students to complete their academic requirements for the last semester by January 20. However, JNUSU had announced a boycott the registration process till the administration rolled back the fee.

On Saturday, the administration said the “miscreants” once again turned off servers and “severely damaged fiber optic cables, power supplies, broke the biometric systems inside the room”.

While JNU had announced an alternative way of registration as well, the students’ body asked all students to continue with the boycott, including the online mode of fee payment.

The students’ body on Saturday also alleged members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) “vandalised the School of International Studies II.” ABVP denied the allegations and blamed the Left-led groups of “resorting to violence to intimidate students”.