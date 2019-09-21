Journalist alleges harassment by cops

cities

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 00:01 IST

A Delhi-based journalist working with a private news channel has alleged that he was assaulted by police personnel from the Sector 18 police post on Thursday night while he was waiting for a taxi.

The victim, Rahul Kadyan, works as a sports producer with a media house based in Sector 16. According to him, the incident occurred 11.30pm near the Sector 18 Metro station.

“I was waiting with a friend for a taxi when two uniformed police personnel on a leopard motorcycle came in our direction. They weren’t wearing helmets and were very close to us, so I just asked them to be careful while driving. I think they took it personally and started harassing us. I showed them my identity card and they seemed to be even more miffed by the fact that I was a journalist,” Kadyan said.

He alleged that the two cops brought three or four other plainclothes officers, and they took the two to the Sector 18 police post where they were beaten. “ My friend suffered head injuries and had to be admitted to Jaypee Hospital for treatment. The assault also left my phone damaged. I was then taken to the Sector 20 police station where I was made to wait. I was finally allowed to leave around 6am, when my brother turned up,” he said.

Kadyan said that he has also received injuries in the assault while his friend also sustained them. “He was discharged today, but is completely shaken up by the incident. I have now filed a complaint to the SSP with the help of other journalist colleagues,” said Kadyan.

The victim admitted that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. However, the behaviour of the police personnel was not justified, he said.

The Noida police chief said a probe in the matter is underway. “It seems the two [the victims] were under the influence of alcohol. However, we have called them to give their statements and the policemen in question have also been summoned. Circle officer of City 1 will investigate the matter and we will know more soon. Due action is being taken,” Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police, said.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 00:01 IST