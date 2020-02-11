Journalists demand withdrawal of cases against colleagues in Deoband

cities

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 19:08 IST

MEERUT Journalists on Tuesday demanded withdrawal of cases, registered against two of their colleagues for allegedly creating sound pollution during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and anti-National Register of Citizens (NRC) protests being staged by women in Deoband town of Saharanpur.

A delegation of scribes, led by Manoj Singhal, expressed anguish over the filing of cases, called on sub divisional magistrate (SDM) of Deoband on Tuesday and handed over a memorandum to him.

“Registering cases against journalists is a pressure tactic to prevent them from reporting women’s protest,” alleged Singhal.

He demanded that cases against journalists should be withdrawn immediately else the Press Association would intensify their protest.

The police had registered a case against two journalists and three others for allegedly creating noise pollution through loudspeakers.

The cases lodged by sub-inspector Ali Asgar in Deoband police station on February 1, described the protest ‘unethical and against the directions of the state government’.

The S-I also accused the named people for using loudspeakers during the protest, creating sound pollution and adversely affecting health of people. The cases were registered under sections 269, 270, 278 and 290 of the IPC. Others named in the cases were Haider (son of Deoband nagar palika chairman Mavia Ali) and Shoaib (owner of shop, providing loudspeakers to the protesters on rent).

Circle officer of Deoband Chob Singh refused to share more details.

Journalist Musharraf Usmani said he used to go to the venue of protest for news coverage along with his colleague Faheem Usmani and other journalists and expressed surprise why scribes had been booked.

Musharraf claimed that officials approached him to seek his help to reach out to the protesters on many occasions and convince them to end the protest.

Members of the Press Association said both journalists’ sisters and Faheem’s wife were among protesters and cases had been registered against them (journalists) to mount pressure on their families.

Musharraf said that he was not aware about cases registered against them on February 1 and came to know about it on Sunday and got the copy of FIR only through court.

Women of Deoband are protesting against CAA under the aegis of Mutahida Khawatin Committee since January 27 at Idgah ground of Deoband and district officials are leaving no stone unturned to convince them to end their protest.

A peace committee was also constituted last week and a few members of the committee approached protesting women to end their stir.

The angry women greeted them with slogans of ‘Go Back’ and also threw bangles at them. They also refused to accept appeal of Islamic seminary Darul Uloom’s mohtamim Mufti Nomani to end the protest.