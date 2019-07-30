Junior doctor found dead in rented Lajpat Nagar flat, police suspect he killed himself

cities

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 20:56 IST

New Delhi

A 30-year-old junior doctor pursuing postgraduation from Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital was found dead at his rented flat in south Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar on Tuesday morning, the police said.

Police said the room in which the doctor’s semi-decomposed body was found was bolted from inside. They suspect that the doctor allegedly killed himself and did not suspect any foul play. A cannula was found inserted in his arm and an empty glucose bottle was found near his body, suggesting that the doctor had allegedly injected some poisonous liquid into his body that claimed his life, police said. A roommate and their domestic help first saw the doctor’s body around 9 am, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said the exact reason behind the suicide could not be ascertained since no note was found. “His family members are also shocked. We spoke to them but they said he was not stressed and had never shared any personal problems,” said Biswal, adding that an inquest proceeding under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been initiated to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step.

“I have just come to know about the incident. The resident doctor was from Uttar Pradesh (UP) and from what I understand he was taken to AIIMS by someone and the post mortem will likely be done there itself. The parents are on their way now,” said Dr Sunil Gupta, medical superintendent of Safgarjung hospital.

Police said that the doctor was living in a two-bedroom rented flat in Lajpat Nagar along with another junior doctor of Delhi’s Lok Nayak hospital, who is also pursuing his postgraduation in Gynaecology. The roommate had gone to his hometown 10 days ago.

Around 1.30 am, DCP Biswal said, the roommate landed at the Delhi airport and reached the Lajpat Nagar flat around 2.30 am. The roommate opened the flat’s door using his key and went to sleep in his room, which is closest to the main door.

Around 9am, a domestic help who used and cook and clean the flat, rang the bell. The roommate opened the door and again went to sleep in his room. As he went to bed, the domestic help came and complained that some foul smell was emanating from the doctor’s room. The domestic help told him that the doctor did not open the main door on Saturday and Sunday despite repeated ringing of the bell.

“The roommate panicked and called the police control room and the doctor’s sister, who lives in Gurugram. The police broke open the door in the presence of doctor’s roommate, sister and some neighbours. The doctor’s semi-decomposed body was lying on the floor with a cannula inserted in his arm. His body was sent to AIIMS for autopsy,” said Biswal.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 20:56 IST