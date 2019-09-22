Just walk to keep joint pain away: experts

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:25 IST

Focusing on four points could keep joint problems at bay, said experts at the 11th Cawnpore Arthroplasty Course-2019 that was held on Sunday.

“Weight according to your height by adopting correct lifestyle is the first thing to focus on while keeping an eye upon vitamin D and B12 levels (deficiency). Third is to avoid certain postures that unwarrantedly give pressure upon your joints,” said Dr AS Prasad, course director of the conference. The fourth, he said, was walking.

“People having joint problem often avoid walking thinking they are saving their joints, which is a myth. Walking, of which one-fourth should be brisk walk, actually increases cartilages in the joints and thereby delay severity of the joint problems. Not walking at all is a big risk upon the joint,” said Dr Prasad while talking to media on the sidelines of the event. .

Experts said that many people did not have any joint problem during their entire life and many have it since the age of 30. But all can focus upon these four things to make sure their joints and bones remain healthy.

The number of doctors is not enough to treat all those who have joint problem and particularly those in need of replacement surgery. “Only 20% of the doctors know correct joint replacement while those in need of treatment in Lucknow and Kanpur will be close to 50000 in number at present,” said Dr Prasad.

Dr Harish Bhinde from Mumbai said the cost of surgery that was high earlier had come down with the government capping the prices of implants. He gave a demonstration on the surgery for joints that were damaged and have poor balance due to arthritis. Dr BD Chaterjee from Kolkata said the success rate of joint replacement surgeries had also gone up with time and more doctors were learning it.

“We have till now trained 1500 doctors in joint replacement and thus this surgery is being done at district level too,” said Dr Prasad.

The conference had Dr Ashish Kumar from KGMU, Dr Sandip Garg and Dr Sandip Kapoor from Healthcity Hospital, Dr Anil T Oommen from Vellore, among the faculty panel and organizing committee.

More docs being trained

Lucknow and Kanpur collectively have about 50000 people in need of surgery. This is 10% of the total population, which is above 60 years of age. Doctors said that this number might go up and hence efforts were being made to train more surgeons. “The fact is with only 20% doctoring knowing correct joint surgery it is important to train more of them and we are doing this since many years,” said Dr AS Prasad.

Dr AS Prasad (centre), course director of the conference along with other dignitaries at the 11th Cawnpore Arthroplasty Course-2019, in Lucknow on Sunday. Deepak Gupta/HT photo

