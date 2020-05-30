Kalka locality declared containment zone

cities

Updated: May 30, 2020 20:00 IST

A day after a couple from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, tested positive for Covid-19 in Panchkula, the district magistrate has declared Kailash Heights in Kalka — the residential area they were visiting — as a containment zone.

The 30-year-old man and his 24-year-old wife were visiting Kalka to attend the death ceremony of a family member.

The district magistrate has directed the municipal commissioner to ensure the entire containment zone and buffer zone are sanitised and arrangements are made for disposal of solid waste.

The deputy commissioner of police has been asked to deploy sufficient force to restrict entry and exit of persons in these zones and to control the vehicular movement by setting up nakas. The civil surgeon has also been asked to deploy sufficient teams for door-to-door screening. The officials have been directed to ensure uninterrupted supply of drinking water and essential items.

Cabbie, co-passengers, relatives quarantined

The couple had flown from Ahmadabad to Delhi and then changed their flight to reach Chandigarh . The Panchkula health department has sought list of all crew members and passengers.

So far, four of the passengers have been traced to Panchkula and have been put under home quarantine.

The couple then travelled from Chandigarh to Kalka in a taxi. Its driver has been traced and admitted to the General Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula.

Four persons from Punjab who had attended the death ceremony are also being traced.

In all, 90 contacts, including family members, have been quarantined and samples of 41 of them have been taken. The reports are awaited.

The district has reported 26 Covid-19 cases so far, of which only one is active.