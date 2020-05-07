Kalwa hospital resident doctor tests positive, staff yet to be isolated

cities

Updated: May 07, 2020 19:33 IST

After the doctor who heads the medicine department of civic-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa in Thane tested positive, a resident doctor tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old resident doctor was one of the high-risk contacts of the infected doctor, whose two daughters have also tested positive.

The resident doctors have again demanded to get tested. They said some of them are not quarantined and made to work in the hospital. A resident doctor requesting anonymity said, “There are nine resident doctors, out of which, two have been tested. Out of the remaining seven, five are showing symptoms and should be quarantined and tested.”

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation, said, “We had tested senior doctor’s close contacts. One resident doctor has tested positive.”

The newly appointed dean of the hospital, Pratibha Sawant, said the high-risk contacts have been quarantined and the stress is now on using proper safety kit. “There was some negligence in using a proper safety kit while doing rounds of the wards. I have made it compulsory that all the required kit should be used. We have tested some doctors and the others will soon be tested.”

The hospital has 1,200 personal protection equipment (PPE) kits, which the administration claims is sufficient. Two doctors and one nurse from the hospital have tested positive.

Woman tests positive after death

After inviting flak for handing over two bodies of suspected Covid patients without following any safety protocol, Kalwa hospital was careful after a 45-year-old woman died on May 5. Her Covid test report had not come, but the hospital authorities followed protocol while handing over the body.

RT Kendre, officer on special duty for Covid-19, said, “The woman from Varli pada of Srinagar was admitted to Kalwa hospital for chest pain. She was admitted to ICU and later shifted to the general ward. When she showed symptoms of the virus, she was shifted to the isolation ward. Her swab was taken. She died on May 5 before the report was out.”

The next day, she tested positive. “We took all precautions while handing over the body to relatives,” said Kendre.