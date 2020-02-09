Kalyan, Dombivli to get CCTVs, traffic signals in 10 months

cities

The work of installing traffic signals and closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) has begun in several parts of Kalyan and Dombivli.

The Smart Kalyan Dombivli Corporation Limited (SKDCL) plans to install the signals by this year.

“We expect to complete the work in 10 months,” said an official of SKDCL, who did not wish to be named.

However, as soon as digging work at Chakki naka began, the traffic police stopped the work, saying there was no permission from the traffic department.

“We stopped the contractors as they did not have any permission. Chakki naka is a prime location and such digging will cause major congestion in the city. We have asked officers to get permission from the traffic department,” said Surendra Shirsat, senior traffic police inspector, Kalyan (East).

In a survey in September last year by SKDCL, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and traffic police, 20 traffic junctions had been identified for installing the signals.

A total of 300 locations had been selected for installing 870 CCTV cameras.

The CCTV cameras will be monitored by civic officials in an office set up at KDMC headquarters and police headquarters in Kalyan through integrated control command centre.

“We have finalised a place for setting up the monitoring system of CCTV cameras at KDMC headquarters. We are in talks with the police to finalise a place so that police and the civic body can keep a watch in the city,” added the official.

The company, that will install the signals and CCTV cameras, will maintain them for five years.

None of the traffic signal which was installed 13 years ago is functioning because of lack of maintenance and repair over the years.

Some of the most congested junctions in the city such as Patripool, Durgadi, Manpada, Katemanivali and Subhash Chowk are among those which will get traffic signal posts.

The traffic policy, which was chalked out in 2016, was delayed and was later brought under the smart city project by the civic body.