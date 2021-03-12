IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Kamal Haasan to go head on with BJP, Congress in Coimbatore South
File photo: Kamal Haasan. (AFP PHOTO)
File photo: Kamal Haasan. (AFP PHOTO)
cities

Kamal Haasan to go head on with BJP, Congress in Coimbatore South

  • “Coimbatore is a place close to my heart,” Haasan said at a press conference Friday.
READ FULL STORY
By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:49 PM IST

Actor-turned politician and chief ministerial candidate for Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), Kamal Haasan will contest from Coimbatore South constituency in Tamil Nadu. He will face lock horns with the BJP and Congress as the Dravidian majors AIADMK and DMK have allotted the Coimbatore South constituency to their respective allies but their candidates are yet to be released.

“Coimbatore is a place close to my heart,” Haasan said at a press conference Friday in the city while releasing the party’s second list of candidates. Coimbatore, which falls in the western region of Tamil Nadu popularly known as the ‘Kongu belt’, is an AIADMK’s citadel. The BJP also enjoys considerable support from the business communities in this region. Quoting a proverb in Tamil that if Kongu region flourishes, everything else would flourish, Haasan said that “It is sad that it has become a corrupt place now. I plan on changing that.”

The MNM was floated in 2018 as an alternative to the Dravidian majors of DMK and AIADMK and built its party with former bureaucrats and activists on an anti-corruption poll plank. The party debuted in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls but didn’t win any seat and managed to register a 3.7 per cent vote share. The MNM received much of their support from the urban pockets of Chennai and Coimbatore.

R Mahendran contested the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat in 2019 and came in third after the winning CPI (M) candidate and runner-up BJP in the constituency. He will contest from Singanallur constituency in Coimbatore district this time. In the 2016 assembly elections Coimbatore South was won by AIADMK’s Amman K Arjunan, Congress’ Mayura Jayakumar was the runner-up and BJP’s national women’s wing president Vanathi Srinivasan came in third. Arjunan's supporters protested against the AIADMK handing over the seat to the BJP.

Also read: I have worked, says deputy CM Panneerselvan as he files nomination

Former IAS officer Santhosh Babu, who had earlier been named as the Vilivakkam candidate, has now been fielded from Velachery. Actor Sripriya will be fielded from Mylapore where she will face former DGP and sitting AIADMK MLA R Nataraj. Former MLA Pazha Karuppaiah, who was previously with the DMK and AIADMK, will be contesting as an MNM candidate from T Nagar. The mentioned constituencies are all in urban Chennai.

In Haasan’s first list of 71 candidates released on Wednesday, some of the key names included late former President Abdul Kalam’s scientific advisor V Ponraj who will be fielded from Anna Nagar, and environment activist Padmapriya from Maduravoyal. Social worker Sneha Mohandoss from Saidapet will have to take on veteran former mayors AIADMK’s Saidai Duraisamy and DMK’s M Subramanian.

The MNM will contest 154 seats, the party announced late Monday night and allotted 40 seats each to its alliance partners, All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK), led by actor R Sarathkumar, and Indhiya Jananayaga (IJK). The two parties recently walked out of the AIADMK and DMK alliance respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamil nadu assembly elections kamal haasan
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar arrives at the Haryana assemble with budgetary proposals for the year 2021-22, in Chandigarh on Friday. (KESHAV SINGH/HT)
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar arrives at the Haryana assemble with budgetary proposals for the year 2021-22, in Chandigarh on Friday. (KESHAV SINGH/HT)
chandigarh news

Private job quota law found no mention in Khattar’s budget speech

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:21 AM IST
Though officials said the private sector job quota law does not warrant a financial liability and it was not necessary to incorporate it in the budget speech, political observers are sensing a political meaning in the omission.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The proposed outlay of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18,410 crore for education includes <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9,014 crore for elementary education, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,899 for secondary education, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,793 crore for higher education and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>705 crore for technical education. (HT FILE)
The proposed outlay of 18,410 crore for education includes 9,014 crore for elementary education, 5,899 for secondary education, 2,793 crore for higher education and 705 crore for technical education. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

Haryana announces free education for all students in all govt schools

By Pawan Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:16 AM IST
State education minister Kanwar Pal said the concept of free education was already in place till middle school but now the state has decided to extended it up to Class-12
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kanchan currently has 219K subscribers on her YouTube channel.(HT photo)
Kanchan currently has 219K subscribers on her YouTube channel.(HT photo)
delhi news

Delhiwale: Kanchan, the ‘YouTuber’

By Mayank Austen Soofi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:12 AM IST
The young women laugh. “No, I want to be a YouTuber,” says one of them, clearly the group leader. But Kanchan Patwa corrects herself immediately. “I’m already a YouTuber... I have my own channel with lakhs of followers.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Developing additional 1,090 hectares of saline-affected area, 5,000 hectares of fresh water area in the next four years, setting up a centre of excellence at Garwa village in Bhiwani to develop saline-affected areas for shrimp culture, establishing 10 small fish feed mill plant units and a goat breeding centre at Loharu in Bhiwani are among the slew of schemes announced to improve the income of the farmers. (Representational image) (HT FILE)
Developing additional 1,090 hectares of saline-affected area, 5,000 hectares of fresh water area in the next four years, setting up a centre of excellence at Garwa village in Bhiwani to develop saline-affected areas for shrimp culture, establishing 10 small fish feed mill plant units and a goat breeding centre at Loharu in Bhiwani are among the slew of schemes announced to improve the income of the farmers. (Representational image) (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

Agri sector gets lion’s share in Haryana budget 2021-22

By Pawan Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:06 AM IST
The allocation is being seen as Khattar govt’s attempt to reach out to the farming community that is currently on the warpath against central farm reforms
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the absence of a protocol for its disposal and management, the Capital has been struggling to handle e-waste.(RAHUL RAUT/HT PHOTO)
In the absence of a protocol for its disposal and management, the Capital has been struggling to handle e-waste.(RAHUL RAUT/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi to get park for safe e-waste disposal

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:04 AM IST
“The Delhi chief secretary will head the drawing of the plan for this facility, after consulting the Union ministry of environment, forests and climate change and the ministry of electronics and information technology,” a senior government official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Night curfew was clamped in the district on March 12 in view of the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases. (HT File Photo)
Night curfew was clamped in the district on March 12 in view of the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases. (HT File Photo)
others

Night curfew in Ludhiana: Rise in cancellations leaves hospitality industry jittery

By Harsimran Singh Batra, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:49 AM IST
Imposition of night curfew within two weeks of limits on gatherings at indoor and outdoor events has led to a rise in cancellations, greatly impacting the district’s hospitality industry
READ FULL STORY
Close
A JCB machine razing illegal structures near Buddha Nullah at Upkar Nagar. (HT Photo)
A JCB machine razing illegal structures near Buddha Nullah at Upkar Nagar. (HT Photo)
others

Encroachments near Buddha Nullah cleared: Occupants decry MC action

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:39 AM IST
Say got no notice to vacate the structures, while MC claims action came after intimation was given and illegal properties were marked with red paint over the past few days
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Representative Photo/HT)
(Representative Photo/HT)
chandigarh news

Handwara narco-terrorism case: 91 lakh recovered from Samba village

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:38 AM IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recovered 91 lakh from an agricultural field in Ramgarh sector of Samba district, barely 5km from the Indo-Pak international border, on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sector 17 in the past few years has lagged behind due to new shopping malls coming up within the city and its vicinity. (HT File Photo)
Sector 17 in the past few years has lagged behind due to new shopping malls coming up within the city and its vicinity. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh admn to bring big retail to Sector 17

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:32 AM IST
In a bid to give a major fillip to Sector 17 and draw shoppers back to the city’s commercial heart, the administration is planning to bring “a big retail” to the sector
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh MC plans to discontinue afternoon water supply
Chandigarh MC plans to discontinue afternoon water supply
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC plans to discontinue afternoon water supply

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:28 AM IST
Will instead increase morning and evening supply by an hour; the move will help it save 14 crore annually
READ FULL STORY
Close
NAFED will also install a high-tech laboratory for certification of horticulture produce as per international standards, virus-indexing laboratories, and will arrange for imports of specified qualities and species from identified countries. (HT File)
NAFED will also install a high-tech laboratory for certification of horticulture produce as per international standards, virus-indexing laboratories, and will arrange for imports of specified qualities and species from identified countries. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Nod to high-density plantation on 5,500 hectares in J&K

By Mir Ehsan, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:28 AM IST
The fruits identified for high-density plantation are apple, walnut, almond, cherry, litchi, and olive
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Palam weather station received 2mm rain, Lodhi Road 4.1mm, Aya Nagar 2.1mm and the Ridge received 0.5mm of rain on Friday.
The Palam weather station received 2mm rain, Lodhi Road 4.1mm, Aya Nagar 2.1mm and the Ridge received 0.5mm of rain on Friday.
delhi news

Weekend may be cooler after rain spell: IMD

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:28 AM IST
Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecast centre, said till 7pm Friday, the Safdarjung weather station, which is considered the official marker for the city, received around 6mm rain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh records 135 cases, highest since November surge
Chandigarh records 135 cases, highest since November surge
chandigarh news

Chandigarh records 135 cases, highest since November surge

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:26 AM IST
As many as 135 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Chandigarh on Friday, the highest since the city witnessed a surge post festive season in November
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police inspector arrested in Chandigarh house grab case
Police inspector arrested in Chandigarh house grab case
chandigarh news

Police inspector arrested in Chandigarh house grab case

By Shailee Dogra, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:23 AM IST
Probing into the Sector-37 house grab case, the special investigation team (SIT) on Friday arrested Chandigarh Police inspector Rajdeep Singh
READ FULL STORY
Close
The girl was raped on two occasions by a man who treated her brother. (HT File)
The girl was raped on two occasions by a man who treated her brother. (HT File)
others

Man moves Bombay HC, seeks nod to end minor daughter’s 31-week pregnancy

By K A Y Dodhiya
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:22 AM IST
HC has directed the dean of Sir JJ Hospital to constitute a medical board and examine the rape survivor on Friday itself and submit a report by March 15
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP