IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Tamil Nadu Assembly Election / I have worked, says deputy CM Panneerselvan as he files nomination
Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam(PTI)
Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam(PTI)
tamil nadu assembly election

I have worked, says deputy CM Panneerselvan as he files nomination

Panneerselvam was reallotted the Bodinayakanur constituency as the AIADMK released the first list of candidates for six seats for the assembly polls last week.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:31 PM IST

Deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam on Friday sounded confident of winning from his stronghold of Bodinayakanur in Theni district of Tamil Nadu, where assembly elections will be held in a single phase next month, for the time in a row. “Today, I have filed my nomination from Bodinayakanur. I have been a winning candidate for the past two times. I have done all work in the constituency. People are satisfied with my work so I have been given this seat again. I hope this time too people will support me,” the AIADMK leader said after filing his nomination, according to news agency ANI.

Panneerselvam, the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s coordinator, won from the Bodinyakanur constituency in the 2011 and 2016 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. The deputy chief minister has fought in the state assembly elections four times and won on all four occasions. Before that he represented Periyakulam.

Also read | Tamil Nadu’s freebie culture is here to stay, say parties, experts

Paneerselvam will face Thanga Tamilselvan, who quit the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) to join TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and later the DMK, and AMMK’s M Muthusamy in Bodinayakanur, his native place. Panneerselvam was reallotted the Bodinayakanur constituency as the AIADMK released the first list of candidates for six seats for the assembly polls last week.

The contest for the 234 seats in Tamil Nadu will see the AIADMK-BJP alliance and DMK-Congress combine up against each other. The DMK, which has been out of power since 2011, is eyeing a comeback and has stitched up a coalition comprising the Congress, the Left, MDMK, VCK and other smaller outfits. Actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's party Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) is also in the fray. The MNM is fighting the assembly elections in alliance with actor R Sarathkumar’s All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Jananayaga (IJK), parties, which recently left the AIADMK and DMK alliance respectively.

Also read | Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South as Tamil Nadu gets battle-ready

Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamil nadu assembly elections
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
DMK chief MK Stalin.
DMK chief MK Stalin.
tamil nadu assembly election

DMK releases first list, Stalin’s son enters fray

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:16 AM IST
The DMK, which announced candidates for 173 seats -- the remaining 61 seats will be contested by its allies, including the Congress -- will take on its rival, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which has governed the state for the past 10 years in direct contests in 122 constituencies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday said that he will file a complaint before the Election Commission regarding non-registration of votes in the polling booths(PTI File Photo)
AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday said that he will file a complaint before the Election Commission regarding non-registration of votes in the polling booths(PTI File Photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

Tamil Nadu assembly elections: AMMK releases third list of candidates for polls

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:35 PM IST
The party chief is contesting from Kovilpatti against local AIADMK strongman and Information Minister Kadambur Raju.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam(PTI)
Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam(PTI)
tamil nadu assembly election

I have worked, says deputy CM Panneerselvan as he files nomination

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:31 PM IST
Panneerselvam was reallotted the Bodinayakanur constituency as the AIADMK released the first list of candidates for six seats for the assembly polls last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palanichamy announced <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,500 monthly for women if the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) retains power. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palanichamy announced 1,500 monthly for women if the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) retains power. (PTI)
tamil nadu assembly election

Tamil Nadu’s freebie culture is here to stay, say parties, experts

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 03:41 PM IST
More freebies are expected as the political parties release their election manifestos. Political leaders have justified freebies citing social justice, but experts say a balance is required between welfare politics and populism
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor-turned-politician and MNM chief Kamal Haasan. (AFP)
Actor-turned-politician and MNM chief Kamal Haasan. (AFP)
tamil nadu assembly election

Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South as Tamil Nadu gets battle-ready

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 03:12 PM IST
Haasan, who is also his party’s chief, released the second list of candidates contesting from his party on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The DMK is fighting these elections along with the Congress and Left.
The DMK is fighting these elections along with the Congress and Left.
tamil nadu assembly election

Tamil Nadu polls: Stalin chooses Kolathur again, son to debut from Chepauk

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:20 PM IST
The election will be held in Tamil Nadu on April 6 and the counting of votes will be take place on May 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The AIADMK earlier announced six candidates, including chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam, taking the total number of seats it will contest to 177.(File photo for representation)
The AIADMK earlier announced six candidates, including chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam, taking the total number of seats it will contest to 177.(File photo for representation)
tamil nadu assembly election

In 2nd list, AIADMK banks on incumbents

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 02:48 AM IST
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) also released their first lists on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran(PTI File Photo)
AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran(PTI File Photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

Tamil Nadu: TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK releases first list of candidates

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:53 PM IST
  • Former MLAs P Palaniappan, M Rengasamy, G Senthamizhan, C Shanmugavelu, and NG Parthiban are among prominent candidates on the list.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan, founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM).(AFP)
Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan, founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM).(AFP)
tamil nadu assembly election

Will target anyone 'who is people's enemy,' says MNM's Kamal Haasan

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 08:31 AM IST
Haasan has been critical of archrivals AIADMK and DMK over corruption and other issues and is heading a three-party coalition to face the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DMDK on Tuesday quit the AIADMK-led alliance after seat-sharing talks failed.(PTI File)
DMDK on Tuesday quit the AIADMK-led alliance after seat-sharing talks failed.(PTI File)
tamil nadu assembly election

DMDK walks out of AIADMK-led alliance

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 03:58 AM IST
The DMDK initially demanded 41 seats — the same number it had contested in alliance with the AIADMK in the 2011 assembly elections, the last time it was in alliance with the AIADMK.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DMK president MK Stalin along with party leader Durai Murugan during Sunday’s rally in Trichy. (ANI)
DMK president MK Stalin along with party leader Durai Murugan during Sunday’s rally in Trichy. (ANI)
tamil nadu assembly election

Tamil Nadu assembly election: For the DMK, the importance of Trichy

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 04:22 PM IST
Trichy has nine assembly constituencies. But beyond that, the district has played a key role in the rise of the DMK historically and current rifts reflect both the opportunities and challenges for the party
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth-led DMDK quits AIADMK-BJP alliance after differences over allocation of seats for Tamil Nadu polls(PTI FILE PHOTO)
Actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth-led DMDK quits AIADMK-BJP alliance after differences over allocation of seats for Tamil Nadu polls(PTI FILE PHOTO)
tamil nadu assembly election

DMDK quits AIADMK-BJP alliance after differences over allocation of seats

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:47 PM IST
The DMDK released a statement announcing that the party is leaving the AIADMK-BJP alliance over the inconclusive seat-sharing discussion even after three rounds of negotiations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party Asaduddin Owaisi speaking during a public meeting.(AFP)
File photo: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party Asaduddin Owaisi speaking during a public meeting.(AFP)
tamil nadu assembly election

Owaisi's AIMIM joins hands with TTV, gets 3 seats in AMMK alliance

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:20 AM IST
  • The AIMIM had said that they were invited to the DMK’s minority conference in January but the DMK distanced itself.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI File Photo)(PTI File)
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI File Photo)(PTI File)
tamil nadu assembly election

Dhinakaran’s AMMK allots 3 seats to Owaisi’s AIMIM for Tamil Nadu polls

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:59 PM IST
As announced by Dhinakaran on Twitter, the AIMIM will contest from the southern state’s assembly constituencies of Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri and Sankarapuram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah will launch Vijay Sankalp Mahasampark Abhiyan -- a door-to-door campaign at Suchindram Town in Kanyakumari. (PTI)
Union home minister Amit Shah will launch Vijay Sankalp Mahasampark Abhiyan -- a door-to-door campaign at Suchindram Town in Kanyakumari. (PTI)
tamil nadu assembly election

Ahead of state assembly polls, Amit Shah visits Suchindram Temple in Tamil Nadu

ANI, Kanyakumari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:36 PM IST
This is Shah's second visit to the state in a week. Last Sunday, he visited Chennai and met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP