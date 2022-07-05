Kanpur violence: UP police arrest alleged mastermind in Lucknow
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday arrested Haji Vasi, who allegedly funded the June 3 Kanpur violence and was absconding, said Joint commissioner of police, Anand Prakash Tiwari
Vasi was arrested near the Amausi airport in Lucknow last night. He was wanted in three cases related to the Kanpur violence and the police had obtained a non-bailable warrant against him. Wasi has more than 80 illegal buildings in Chamangunj and Jajmau areas of Kanpur.
On June 23, the Special Investigation Team had arrested another funder Mukhtar Baba and questioned several people including an MLA of the Samajwadi Party.
According to Uttar Pradesh Police, the entire conspiracy was hatched at Mukhtar Baba's restaurant at Dr Berry crossing in Becongunj. The conspirators used to meet at the restaurant and funds were provided to them. The UP Police officials said that Baba even arranged biryani for the stone-pelters after the violence.
The SIT has also accessed the alleged WhatsApp chats of a history-sheeter named Atiq Khichri, which showed that he was in touch with people in Pakistan and had asked for bombs on the day violence erupted.
Khichri is allegedly close to an MLA, a municipal councillor and Mukhtar Baba who was arrested for allegedly funding the Kanpur violence.
Khichri has 21 criminal cases lodged against him in Colonelganj police station and he was a listed member of the D2 gang, which had links with D-company.
Violence broke out in Kanpur on June 3 over suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate. At least 40 people, including 20 police personnel, were injured in the violence.
Mumbai rain: Local trains, buses affected as floods hit city
Mumbai local train services were affected Tuesday as the city struggled with floods and waterlogging after heavy rainfall. Some delays were reported for local train services - the city's lifeline because over 75 lakh travel daily - on Central and Western Railway routes. At 10.30 am Central Railways' chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said some trains on the Main and Harbour lines were running late. All trains, however, were still running, he said.
Anti-Corruption Bureau raids 5 locations of Cong MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan in K'taka
The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday conducted searches at five places belonging to Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan on the basis of an Enforcement Directorate report on disproportionate assets case against him. According to ED, the raids were conducted at five locations including the residence of the Chamaranpet constituency MLA at Bengaluru Cantonment, a flat at silver Oak Apartment, a guest house at Sadashiva Nagar, GK Associates office at Banashankari and National Travels office in Kalasipalya.
Global Livability Index: Bengaluru, ranked 146, scores least among Indian cities
Bengaluru may have topped the Union government's Ease of Living Index last year, but Karnataka's capital city fared the worst among Indian cities in the Economic Intelligence Unit's (EIU) Global Livability Index 2022, which was released on June 24. Bengaluru's position in Global Livability Index 2022 For the first time, a total of five Indian cities featured on the list; before 2022, only Delhi and Mumbai were featured.
Mumbai waterlogging nightmare returns with heavy rain. Videos capture plight
Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rain amid monsoon arrival. As downpour lashed the city on Monday, Mumbai witnessed scenes of waterlogging in several areas. Waterlogging was also reported in the city's Sion area, which disrupted normal life. Waterlogging was also seen at Khandeshwar Railway Station in Navi Mumbai as commuters navigated their way through ankle-deep waters. The weather department has issued an orange alert warning of heavy rain in Mumbai for the next few days.
