Kanpur violence: UP police arrest alleged mastermind in Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday arrested Haji Vasi, who allegedly funded the June 3 Kanpur violence and was absconding, said Joint commissioner of police, Anand Prakash Tiwari



Vasi was arrested near the Amausi airport in Lucknow last night. He was wanted in three cases related to the Kanpur violence and the police had obtained a non-bailable warrant against him. Wasi has more than 80 illegal buildings in Chamangunj and Jajmau areas of Kanpur.

On June 23, the Special Investigation Team had arrested another funder Mukhtar Baba and questioned several people including an MLA of the Samajwadi Party.

According to Uttar Pradesh Police, the entire conspiracy was hatched at Mukhtar Baba's restaurant at Dr Berry crossing in Becongunj. The conspirators used to meet at the restaurant and funds were provided to them. The UP Police officials said that Baba even arranged biryani for the stone-pelters after the violence.

The SIT has also accessed the alleged WhatsApp chats of a history-sheeter named Atiq Khichri, which showed that he was in touch with people in Pakistan and had asked for bombs on the day violence erupted.

Khichri is allegedly close to an MLA, a municipal councillor and Mukhtar Baba who was arrested for allegedly funding the Kanpur violence.

Khichri has 21 criminal cases lodged against him in Colonelganj police station and he was a listed member of the D2 gang, which had links with D-company.

Violence broke out in Kanpur on June 3 over suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate. At least 40 people, including 20 police personnel, were injured in the violence.

