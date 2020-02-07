Karnal-based man with cerebral palsy is a beacon of hope for other patients

cities

Despite being dismissed throughout his life due to cerebral palsy, 45-year-old computer programmer Ritesh Sinha did not let the disorder define him and today is a source of inspiration for a number of children with a similar affliction.

Sinha was born as a ‘blue baby’ and was later diagnosed with cerebral palsy. He could not walk or use his body parts normally. His speech was unintelligible as well. Nonetheless, he strived for academic excellence and went on to win several degrees, appreciation certificates and awards including CavinKare Ability Mastery Award. His name has also been registered in the Limca Book Of Records.

Though Sinha is a computer operator in the Karnal district court, he takes out time to spread awareness about the disease on social media in a bid to reassure patients and their caretakers that it is possible to lead a relatively normal life.

Sinha has numerous academic qualifications to his name. He holds a bachelor of science degree from Dyal Singh College, Karnal, a postgraduate diploma in computer application, a certificate in computing from IGNOU, a masters in technology from Manipal Academy Of Higher Education and a diploma in naturopathy from the Nature Care Institute, Nashik. He is a writer, blogger, researcher, naturopath and innovator.

“Some people think of me as disabled but I know that I am a multi-tasker,” says Sinha: “For me disabled stands for distinctly abled and CP stands for ‘capable person’ and not cerebral palsy.”

He also created a group ‘Capable Persons’ on WhatsApp and Facebook. Around 100 people with cerebral palsy are part of the group. Sinha shares all updates and data about the disease and its treatment on the group.

He has also penned a book Understanding Cerebral Palsy. In the book, Sinha described some mudras developed for people with the disorder such as the vaayu mudra, vayan mudra, gyaan mudra and ardi mudra. He also lists some comfortable positions and instructions on holding a pen. He has designed a stool, scooter and equipment for walking and conducting daily chores.

“I did not want people to pity me so I changed things to suit my capabilities. I modified a cycle by adding a foot pedal, which helped me steer and balance. I am able to cover a distance of around 10km on it,” he said.

Sinha’s mother Pushplata Rabindra Sinha, a retired principal scientist from ICAR-NDRI, Karnal, says, “Ritesh’s journey was challenging. Many schools denied him admission because he did not look normal but he never gave up and proved them wrong by securing first division in all classes from school to college.”

Parents of children with cerebral palsy regularly visit Ritesh to discuss their problems.

“Not only does Ritesh offer useful advice. My son feels very energetic after meeting him,” says Pooja Kukreja, the mother of a 10-year-old patient.

Vishal, the father of a 12-year-old boy with cerebral palsy, says, “Ritesh and his mother gave us the confidence that our son, too, could live a normal life.”