Karnal cops on duty get mobile sanitisation van

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 23:02 IST

The police on Tuesday launched a mobile sanitisation van that will go around the city to sanitise its personnel out on the roads to enforce the lockdown put in place to combat coronavirus.

Inspector-general of police (IGP) Bharti Arora and Karnal superintendent of police Surender Singh Bhoria flagged off the specially designed police vehicle. Arora said that she got the idea from her IPS batchmate serving in Maharashtra. With the help of the local police, she designed the van by installing sprinklers to disinfect the cops.

She said that the van has a capacity to sanitise 12 cops in three seconds. The van will keep moving in all the police stations, police posts and check posts to disinfect the cops throughout the day, she added. Soon it will be expanded in Panipat and Kaithal, of Karnal range.

SP Bhoria said that the vehicle will ensure the cops could focus on their duty as the van will reach them regularly. Even, the cops could also use this vehicle to sanitise violators before detaining them to avoid the risk of getting infected.

